The Wharton County Library will celebrate the significant milestone of 80 years of literary service to the community on Tuesday, Sept. 24, with various activities.
Wharton County Library Director Elene Gedevani, MLS, said that Tuesday’s opening celebration at 10 a.m., as with all library events, is free and open to the public. The event will feature speakers, including county officials and community members who have played a major role in the library’s history and want to share fond memories about the library.
“After the opening (celebration), we will have a cake-cutting ceremony and a memorable souvenir for each guest along with refreshments and a chance to win special prizes,” Gedevani said.
She said the Wharton County Library celebration will feature the sharing of never-before-seen photos and artifacts from the library’s 80-year history with a slideshow of archival photos and special display. For the first time, patrons will be able to browse library scrapbooks, which contain the library’s entire history and are not usually available to the public.
Another major part of the festivities will be the naming of finalists in the fifth-grade student art poster contest, “Love My County Library,” from the various branches of the library, which include East Bernard and Louise Branches.
The library, which became the 25th public library accredited by the State of Texas, began service with a bookmobile that served to develop literacy among adults and children.
Gedevani said that the library’s origins began on May 13, 1939 as the Commissioners’ Court, with County Judge Gus Seydler, Commissioners C. A. Elwood, C. D. Bergstrom, D. H. Treadway, C. B. Dill, and Auditor P. L. Marquess, named nine men and women of the county to serve on a library board, which acted in an advisory capacity. Mr. Isaac Garrett of Wharton chaired the board, with members representing the county’s communities. Later that month, Miss Hazel Pace, former assistant Harris County Public Librarian and Publicity Chairman of the Texas Library Association, became Wharton County’s First Head Librarian.
In February of 1942, the Louise Branch Library opened in its new location on Third Street. It had previously been temporarily set up in a room in the First State Bank of Louise, then later in the Vajdos Building. The East Bernard Branch of the Wharton County Library System joined on June 20, 1942, in the J. T. Marik office.
Among several key facts include that the library, even in its infancy, when it had about 4,600 books and an impressive reference collection, emphasized the development of a special collection to obtain books for the foreign-born in various languages, including Czech, Danish and Spanish, Gedevani pointed out.
“Throughout Wharton County Library’s history, its staff has striven to improve library facilities and bring to patrons the best experience possible,” Gedevani said. “Grants have enabled the Library to enhance collections, develop literacy programs to encourage reading, digitize the card catalog, and other special projects.”
Even now, 80 years later, the library remains relevant in the lives of the community it serves.
“I am also proud to say that the Wharton County Library continues to play an important role in the lives of the county residents,” Gedevani said. “The good news is that the Library is experiencing growth both in usage by the public and services offered.”
Besides Gedevani, among the other staff members who are employed on the 80th anniversary of the library are Michelle Rieger, Beth Fain, Gloria Barrera, Lulu Meek, Lauren Mican and Kay Bollom.
They will all welcome you at the party.
