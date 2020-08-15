Wharton area resident Treylyn Hancock brought home not one but three championships recently at the Texas State 4-H Horse Show in College Station.
The Texas State 4-H Horse Show began in 1962 and in 58 years this is Wharton County’s first set of state championships. This year’s competition was comprised of many AQHA, SHOT and RHAA world champion horses and riders from throughout the state.
Hancock and her partner, Slyd My Way, also known as “Slick,” won senior champion stock horse pleasure.
This event scores the movement of transition on a stated pattern. The goal is to show movements required and necessary to ranch work. This team came out on top with 51 contestants competing in the event. They received one of the highest judge’s scores of an 80.5, which is in the exceptional category. Hancock and Slick went on to place third in cattle boxing, ninth in ranch sorting and made the Top 15 in ranch trail.
Hancock also showed her yearling filly, GVG Pepto Chic, also known as “Roxy,” to reserve champion yearling filly. This event is judged on the movement and conformation build of the horse. They bested 20 other young fillies. This team also won reserve champion in yearling long line. Hancock had to show Roxy on the end of an 18-foot lead rope at a walk, trot and lope in both directions.
The event is judged on exhibitor handling, quality of movement and transition to each movement.
In other yearling futurity events, Hancock and Roxy placed fifth in yearling trail and ninth yearling showmanship.
Roxy was a gift to Hancock by Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Young, of Gainesville, after her horse, Gunny, died on her birthday last year. The Youngs wanted to ensure Hancock’s passion for horses and being a showman was kept alive.
Hancock is a member and officer of Wharton Caney Creek 4-H.
She is the daughter of Trey and Michelle Hancock, of Wharton, and the granddaughter of Forrest and Julia Lewis, of Wharton, and Lillian Hancock, of East Bernard.
