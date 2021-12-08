Catholic Daughters send gifts to troops serving overseas

Ct. St. Bernadette #1108 Catholic Daughters of the Americas of East Bernard sponsored the Christmas Military project for the seventh year.
Maria Roldan, a combat veteran, is a member of the CDA court and co-chairman of the project with Berna Pilcik. She secured a troop of 200 men and women soldiers, including Staff Sergeant Eric Arreguin, son of Manuel Arreguin and grandson of Basilisa Arreguin of East Bernard. Eric is currently stationed at Fort Hood, but deployed to LSA Roberts in Erbil, Iraq.
A court member suggested remembering the military at Christmas by sending Christmas cards and then Roldan suggested that the court send care packages because she always enjoyed getting packages at Christmas when she was in the military.
The first collection in 2015 was for a friend of Roldan’s husband in Afghanistan for a troop of 560 men and women and 49 boxes were shipped with the help of the American Red Cross handling the postage. This was more of a community project because of the number of people in the troop. In the following years it was 14 boxes, 20 boxes, 14 boxes, 14 boxes, 29 boxes and 33 boxes this year. The local post #226 of the American Legion paid the shipping expenses of almost $700.
Members were informed about the project and were given a list of suggested items, like snacks, personal items, and small Christmas items.
Shoppa’s Farm Supply allowed the goodies to be collected in their conference room. Items were collected in a two-week period with the deadline being Nov. 22. On Nov. 23, 11 volunteers packaged the 33 boxes. They are Debby Wicke, Jerry Smaistrla, Charlotte Bucek, Jane Ryza, Susan Koenig, Dolores Pietsch, Berna Pilcik, Cindy Pribyl, JoAnn Preisler, Lance Rejsek, and JoAnn Cowan.
