Ct. St. Bernadette #1108 Catholic Daughters of the Americas welcomed a new member, Colleen Steele, at the May 17 evening meeting. Regent Henriette Jalowy presided.
Altar servers from Holy Cross Parish received gift cards to two eateries during two Mass services, May 22 and 23 from the Catholic Daughters and Knights of Columbus. They also received a gift card for a pizza from Simple Simon Pizza, donated by owners Lance and Karen Rejsek.
Gail Guthman is working on the 2022 community calendar. Call Guthman at 979-533-1394 with additions/omissions to existing orders or new orders. Deadline is Aug. 1. This calendar is available to anyone. The cost for the calendar is $7.
Regent Jalowy named scholarship recipients and they will be recognized at a later date.
The next blood drive is set June 20. Jocelyn Mrkwa filled 26 gallons of ring tabs that were given to Ronald McDonald House in Houston. Helen Pesek led a decade of the rosary.
Court members agreed to give the Rev. Father Charles a monetary gift for his trip to visit family in Ghana in July.
CDA will be working the Cake Walk at the KJT Klobase-Kolache festival June 12.
Janice Polak gave a report on Pennies from Heaven and Monica Kubena gave a report on the maternity homes that the court supports.
Members named those to be added to the prayer list. Opening and closing prayers were led by Yvonne Naiser.
