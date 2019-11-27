Trupanion, a leader in medical insurance for pets, has pinpointed four Thanksgiving staples that might be tasty for you but are not particularly suited for your pet. Plus, Trupanion has tracked down the top 10 Thanksgiving dog names.
Table scraps and extra treats can add up quickly—just a 5 ounce serving of dark meat turkey for your small dog can be the caloric equivalent of an entire 8-inch pumpkin pie for you. Trupanion data reveals that pet owners with overweight pets spend as much as five times more in veterinary expenses than pet owners with average-sized pets.
“While we don’t condone table feeding, we want to make sure you’re aware of which foods are safe in case your four-legged friend steals away with a table scrap, or two,” Trupanion said an email in advance of the holiday.
Turkey
A small amount of lean, light meat is okay but make sure to keep the skin, fat, and any dark meat far from your furry friend. Most importantly, make sure that your dog does not get a hold of any cooked bones as they can cause choking or be ingested and damage to your pet’s digestive system.
At Trupanion, one of the most common claims we receive is for foreign body ingestion with costs averaging $1,400 to treat dogs.
Case in point: At one Thanksgiving, a persistent dog in Berkeley, Calif. had his way with some turkey bones. The bones may have been tasty at the time, but the dog soon found himself in pain and in need of some treatment. After a trip to the veterinarian, Trupanion covered the $2063.11 vet bill and the dog went home a happy camper.
A Goldendoodle in Seattle managed to eat the carcass of a Thanksgiving turkey; resulting in vomiting and diarrhea. Relief was not far away with a trip to a nearby veterinarian. After the visit to vet the Goldendoodle pain was relieved (as well as their owners) as the $367.23 bill was covered by their Trupanion policy.
Stuffing
Stuffing often contains onions, chives, garlic, and/or scallions. Those ingredients are toxic to pets so make sure to keep your furry friend far away from the stuffing! Plus, with the added butter, stuffing is likely a fatty treat that your pet does not need.
Mashed potatoes
Bland mashed potatoes are okay. But as with stuffing, any mashed potatoes prepared with garlic, onions, scallions, or chives should definitely be kept away from pets as these foods are toxic to dogs and cats.
Pumpkin pie, apple pie and pecan pie
It’s best not to purposely feed pie to your four-legged friend. Instead consider one of the many dog-friendly versions that gives your pup a taste of pumpkin pie without all of the sugary sweetness.
Even though your dog should avoid most of these foods – there’s no harm in picking a Thanksgiving dog name for your furry friend.
Top 10 Thanksgiving dog names
Scanning our extensive database of more than 500,000 insured pets here are the 10 Thanksgiving dog names that are puppy approved.
1. Cinnamon
2. Pumpkin
3. Apple
4. Maize
5. Turkey
6. Cranberry
7. Sweet Potato
8. Green Bean
9. Stuffing
10. Yams
Trupanion looked into its database of insured pets to find the average cost to treat foreign body ingestion as the object travels through the body. As predicted, the average cost to treat foreign body ingestion increases significantly as the object moves through the body and skyrockets if a pet goes into septic shock.
