Wharton County Health Fair officials recently announced Houston Hospice – El Campo area and Wharton County as the recipients of this year’s fair, which was held Sept 19 in the El Campo Civic Center.
In an email about the funds raised, the fair committee said it felt strongly about these two groups and voted unanimously to make the donations to each of them.
The committee votes for local organizations that make a difference in people’s lives in all of Wharton County, especially the groups that deal with health, wellness and the senior citizens of Wharton County.
Both of these groups fit this mission and each received $,2500, officials said.
SPOT’s donation is for financial pet care assistance for the elderly, the committee said.
Like in the past, HOSA, which stands for Health Occupations Students of America, were also represented. They had their picture taken with a $400 check. Among the students in attendance were: Front Row- Jalaine Moore, Madalyne Valenzuela, Devon Raney, Tre Meshia Gonzales, Cielo Espinoza, Erin Lauritsen, Breanna Martinez, Aiyanna Osornio Back row- Allison Bena, Kaydi Kacer (teacher), Madisyn Molina, A’Kira Holmes, Jada Moore, Caren Juarez, Makenna Abke, Nayeli Speedon, Samara Valdez, Kimberly Reyna, Sofia Moreno, Ashley Velazquez, Gustabo Ruiz, Sirra Gonzales.
Previous year’s donations are as follows:
• 2018 donations, Wharton County Recovery Team and Team Rubicon $3,000 each;
• 2017 donations, Salvation Army (El Campo location), El Campo Memorial Hospital, SHARE of Wharton $1,700 each, and El Campo HOSA Group $400 for high school health class student volunteers.
• 2016 donations, El Campo Boys and Girls Club $3,400, Wharton Boys and Girls Club and Just Do It Now $1,700 each, and El Campo HOSA Group $400 for high school health class student volunteers.
2015 donation, Wharton County Junior College Senior Citizen’s Meal Program $5,000.
From 2006 to 2014, donations were made to the various volunteer fire departments and EMS in the following towns: Boling VFD, Danevang VFD, Louise VFD, Hungerford VFD, Glen Flora VFD, Wharton VFD, East Bernard VFD, And El Campo VFD.
Donations are based on the amount of booth fees the fair receives/less expenses.
