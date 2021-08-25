When Travis Glass took over as pastor of Abundant Life Church, he came in with few preconceived notions about how a church should do things. Since he wasn’t raised in church, he wasn’t set in old ways. And it’s a good thing he wasn’t, because if he had been, he would not have had the courage to make some bold changes. One of the first things he did was take out the sturdy wooden benches that had been part of the building since its inception over 60 years ago. He quickly replaced them with cushioned chairs that could be added to or taken away as needed. It turns out that was a providential move, as shown by Hurricane Harvey.
Harvey arrived with all of his wrath at the end of August 2017, and for the first time in anyone’s memory, the church building flooded. It wasn’t because it rained so much at one time, although it did, but because there was an inundation of backup waters from the Colorado River and Peach Creek.
The waters reached their peak on Aug. 30, 2017. The building was filled with about 18 inches of water. Almost one third of the town and local area was flooded as well, with some houses having water up to the rooftops. People tell how they stood in front of their homes and saw rushing water making its way to their homes. Some people described it as a tsunami coming and the helplessness they felt when nature unleashed her fury. But what could have destroyed lives ended up bringing out the best that God’s people had to offer … the love of God displayed by serving fellow man.
As soon as the waters receded, ambassadors from the Convoy of Hope arrived to help pull out the damaged sheetrock and soaked carpet. They were assisted by a group of workers from New Life Assembly in El Campo. What used to be a fairly decent church building turned into a warehouse to distribute goods to victims in the town and neighborhood. Once Pastor Travis Glass and his wife Caree said “Yes!” to this calling, we watched God go into action in a big way.
Thanks to the uninvited guest named “Harvey”, we became a lighthouse and people swarmed to us. We made the news in so many ways and went from being overlooked to being sought out so people from all across the state and nation could send donations for our citizens.
No sooner than the church was gutted, supplies started arriving by truckloads and trailers. One of the first deliveries came from former members who carried gifts from the Cajun Navy. If we were to have a roll call of states that sent things, it would include Arizona, Louisiana, New Jersey, California, West Virginia, Colorado, Kentucky, Ohio, and even as far away as Poison, Mt. Fellow Texans came to our aide, too, from Robstown, San Marcos, Cuero, Austin, Holliday, Waller, Rosenberg, League City, Sealy, New Braunfels, El Campo, East Bernard, and Bay City.
Denominational ideologies didn’t matter either … Church of Christ, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Methodist, Baptist, nondenominational, and some without churches… let God use them to help others also.
Once we started giving out supplies, we witnessed a miracle that could be compared to the loaves and fishes in the Bible. Without us telling anyone how low we were on needed items, another load would show up and keep us going.
This happened over and over and over again during the four weeks we served our public. In addition to food products and cleaning supplies, we were able to provide water, toilet paper, paper towels, baby diapers, hygiene products, pet food, and new underwear. One of the contributions was dozens of boxes of military MRE meals for those who no longer had a stove for cooking on. Aqua Zyme services from Van Vleck even provided us with porta potties when we had no toilets. Volunteers who had never been to our church before showed up to be part of the action.
How do you thank so many people for their part in this miracle? When I asked those who came why they did it, they simply replied, “This is what we do.” A church group out of San Marcos said they had been through a flood two years ago and someone came to help them, and they wanted to pay it forward. When the time comes for someone to need help in the future, our plan is to pay it forward too.
Isaiah 59:19
So shall they fear The name of the Lord from the west, And His glory from the rising of the sun; When the enemy comes in like a flood, The Spirit of the Lord will lift up a standard against him.
Liz Moreno is a Wharton native and 1969 graduate of Wharton High School. She is the author of children’s books and grown up books under the name Elizabeth Dettling Moreno. She has five children, 16 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
