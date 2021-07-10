Wharton County Courthouse tours began in April and will continue the first Saturday of each month.
The next tour is Aug. 1. The tour sessions begin at 10 and 11 a.m. The tours take around 55 minutes.
Jeffrey Blair, with the Wharton County Historical Commission, is the tour guide.
“In the four months we’ve hosted the tours, the smallest number of attendees was four and the largest was eight,” said Pat Blair, who is also with the historical commission. “People have attended the tours every time.”
There is no charge; however, donations are welcomed.
There have not been tours set up to link with the Wharton County Historical Museums and the Train Depot at this time. Signs to attract shoppers have been placed near Guffey Park where the Farmers Market has been held since the spring.
Pat said it would be ideal to know in advance of larger tour groups. Arrangements can be made during regular business hours through the Wharton Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture (979-532-1862).
Visitors who fill out a sign-in sheet during courthouse tours receive updates on future events like a Haunted Tour that is planned Thursday, Oct. 29.
