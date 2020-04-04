The 2020 recipient of the International Brangus Breeders Association (IBAA) Lifetime Achievement Award in the Exhibition of Brangus Cattle was awarded to Dr. Robert S. Vineyard.
In 1972, Vineyard Cattle Company entered the Brangus business and 48 years later few members can match the effort, dedication, and resilience its owner has bestowed within the Brangus breed.
The list of accomplishments is long and highly recognizable as he has successfully made a name for himself as a respected leader in the Brangus industry and distinguished member of the IBBA.
Vineyard has actively been involved in the committee system of the association since his initial membership in 1973. He served on the committee that created and developed the Brangus breed’s EPDs in 1982, when the IBBA database was initially built. He also served two terms as IBBA president and for 19 years was on the IBBA Board of Directors. He also served on the Texas Brangus Breeders Association Board of Directors. His involvement did not stop within the Brangus breed, as he also served as a representative to the purebred board of the National Cattlemen’s Association. Vineyard has made vast contributions to the Brangus breed in the area of breed improvement and promotion both in the United States and Mexico.
Vineyard knew that for Vineyard Cattle Company (VCC) to become successful in the purebred Brangus breed, he had to concentrate on superior genetics that were predictable and consistent. The goal was to supply superior Brangus seedstock to the breeding programs through the United States and international markets.
With an extensive background in diverse science and as a retired dentist, he was able to use this knowledge in achieving his goal of developing the VCC breeding program.
Vineyard’s theory was “to find one good cow to build a herd around.” And, it became reality in February 1977 when the famous Ms HY-I Justana 23/2 known as “Anna” was purchased. Anna went on to be entered in the embryo donor program.
From there, the VCC herd was built around the lineage of Anna, and her eight daughters, who continue to be known as “the sisters.” Of these eight females, one in particular emerged above the rest, RSV-WSR Anna 650-101, known as “Nan.” Nan ranked as the number one EPD female in the breed for yearling weight for a considerable time and can be considered one of the most influential Brangus females in the breed, along with what made the VCC 101 cow family one of the most powerful, consistent, predictable in the Brangus breed. For many years, VCC annually marketed their cattle through one of the highest averaging production sales, known as the “Family of Genetics Sale.”
Many powerful and breed influencing animals have entered the IBBA over the years through the breeding program of VCC. Names such as Tiny, the two-time IBBA Sire of the Year recipient; VCC Crackerjack 101N2, the 1983 National Show of Merit Grand Champion Bull, 1983 Futurity Reserve Champion, and the highest performing bull in the breed for weaning and yearling weight; VCC Impact, the 1987 HOA Grand Champion and Supreme Champion Bull; VCC Dynasty 102N3, 1983 HOA Grand Champion and Futurity Supreme Champion and the 1983 National Show of Merit Reserve Champion Bull; and finally VCC Bonus 101P2, the 1984 International Grand Champion Bull are just a small representation of the breed success behind the VCC prefix.
These cattle still populate many of the notable and winning pedigrees today. VCC is excited to continue moving forward in producing outstanding and recognizable genetics, highlighting VCC Factor as the cornerstone and future of their herd.
Celebrating the acceptance of the award in Houston was Vineyard, Nancy, his wife of 57 years, along with daughter, Kelly, son, Stirling, daughter-in-law, April, and granddaughters Bailey, Berkley, Bristol, and Lilly Faith, and grandson Robert Stirling III.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.