Retired teachers hold informative meeting

Texas Retired Teachers Association-Wharton County met Wednesday, Jan. 5, at the Heritage Center in El Campo.
President Stan Labay of El Campo opened the meeting at 10:30 am. Mike Henderson of Wharton was welcomed as a guest.
Bob Callahan, superintendent of El Campo ISD, described the programs in place at all campuses to support teachers. They include teacher leaders and instructional coaches. In addition, he described the COVID prevention taken on campuses.
Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar presented an informative program on personal safety. Sheriff Srubar talked about ways of lessening the threat of fraud and scams.
“Property crimes are down in the county, yet serious crimes, including murder, are up in the county and most were committed by individuals under the age of 24,” he said.
He also spoke of the lack of new recruits to the law enforcement program at Wharton County Junior College.
The membership approved placing a statement of appreciation for the sheriff’s department in the three county newspapers.
The president’s report included: 1. The state convention of TRTA will be in Dallas April 11-13; 2. Tish McAlister, Betty Hill, and Frances Ziegenhals agreed to serve on the nominating committee.
Jeannette Macha gave a presentation on The Joy of Simple Living. She commented, “Decluttering is an excellent exercise for our brains.”
JoAnn Cowan, Informative/Protective committee chairman, spoke of dietary supplement scams such as free trial offer, only paying shipping, which entails giving the company one’s credit card number. Some supplements may not be up to standard and be laced with illegal substances.
Seven members were winners of door prizes secured by the members from El Campo.
A silent auction was held. Door prizes were distributed. Jim Murrile blessed the food when the meeting was adjourned. All then enjoyed a catered meal.
The next meeting of TRTA-Wharton County will be March 2 at the Wharton County Historical Museum in Wharton.
