The Wharton Beautification Commission met Wednesday for a regular monthly meeting.
Some of the items members discussed were current projects and events, including the Planter Adoption Program, a proposed dog park and tree sale fundraisers, merchandise sales, Wharton County Courthouse benches, and a plant giveaway.
Members have proposed in the past to have trash pick-ups, adopt-a-highway program, compost bins, a clean the curb campaign, and pet waste disposal stations, and Just Do It Now planting.
Among the residences that were being considered for the commission’s Certificate of Recognition are 705 Sunny Lane, 200 North Resident, and 1208 West Milam. One business, Colorado River Market (314 West Milam Street) also received consideration.
The commission also was presented its Financial Report.
Visit www.journal-spectator.com to view a follow-up story on the Beautification Commission meeting.
The Mayor’s Committee on People with Disabilities had a regular meeting Wednesday at 8 a.m.
Members, besides reviewing and considering a certificate of recognition, also discussed Halloween goodie bags for Wharton ISD students with disabilities.
Paula Favors, city secretary, said there are approximately 86 students that would be receiving goodie bags that include Rice Crispies treats, a Halloween pencil with an eraser, candy, Halloween stickers/stamps, Oreo cookies, and Cheez-It snack crackers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.