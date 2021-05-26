Little interest in “who” occupied the original Stephen F. Austin Colony land grant was due to not having solid, above ground evidence – no pyramids, no statues, no carved in stone language. With modern day construction comes removal of topsoil, revealing human remains and occupation artifacts, and the question “Who left these and where are they now?”
Recent discoveries have created renewed interest, concern, and the need for respect. In 2018, construction of a new school district campus in Fort Bend County revealed slave burials with demands by slave descendants to treat those remains with respect. July 2020, construction in Sienna Plantation subdivision near Missouri City revealed human remains that were identified as Karankawa [Coco]. In 2020, a fisherman found human remains at Hog Island in Redfish Bay near Aransas Pass; identified as Karankawa [Copanes]. Others have been found.
Archeologists are brought in to determine “who” and “when” human remains were interred. Recorded history tells us the Karankawa group no longer exist, thus no descendants to rally and demand their ancestors be treated with respect.
Not so! Karankawa Kadla currently counts approximately 300 members of mixed ancestry descendants of the original five Karankawa family bands. Karankawa Kadla, like Moses and the Hebrews, wandered from their ancestral land in Texas into Mexico - pushed to the Pacific coast then pushed back to the Rio Grande, crossing back into Texas to resettle near their former ancestral land without fanfare.
May 2021, members of the Wharton County Historical Commission (Pat Blair, Jeffery Blair, David Bucek, Jr., Merle Hudgins, Joe D. Hudgins) met with Absolem Yetzirah, spokesperson for the Karankawa Kadla. Absolem is a name he gave himself as a spokesperson; his birth name is Oscar; his Coyote Clan name is Flying Bear Two Winds; his nickname is Bird.
Absolem’s family belong to Karankawa Kadla’s Coyote Clan, with about 150 members; part of The People of the Great Lodge. Traditionally, previous generations would not reveal their names except to known family and would be provided one by the Spanish. Archival documents list Karankawa individuals by the name given while living in missions or by their name assumed when survivors crossed the border into Mexico and joined other indigenous people.
Today’s generation are now free to tell others who they are. Many are moving back to Texas to settle near land their ancestors once roamed and they refer to as “The Way Home.” Their goal is to correct former misinformation in history books, get respect for their defense of burials on ancestral territory, and recreate an original language dictionary. Absolem’s family crossed into Texas to live in Needville, Fort Bend County to be within his mother’s ancestral home territory.
With dispersal, genocide, and melding with other indigenous groups how would someone prove they are qualified to join Karankawa Kadla? Absolem traces his ancestry to the Karankawa Tribe’s Coco band through his mother, her mother, her mother, etc. With no written language, oral history is told over and over to each new generation to keep “who” they are alive and be proud of their lineage. If someone wants to rejoin their ancestor’s family, they must recite their lineage as passed down by their ancestors much like Luke Chapter 3, Verses 23-38, which gives 77 generations to trace Jesus back to Adam.
Prior to European entry into Texas, when Karankawa members died their group buried them in the area they died versus a dedicated burial site. High areas next to water were first choice to set up living quarters. These sites contain materials related to daily activities and burials. Wharton’s Caney Creek offered everything a group would need to set up a camp, cook, drink, wash, make tools and pottery, plus bury their dead. The Crestmont site in Wharton revealed layers on top of one another containing burials, cooking remains, pottery sherds, weapon construction, etc. left behind by the Coco band of Karankawa people. The banks of Caney Creek were occupied for extended periods, thus why burials are located within the city of Wharton. High banks of other waterways within their territory contain evidence of their life and death stories.
With new insight to the first occupants of this area, it is hoped to create a more accurate display at the Wharton County Historical Museum, now reopened following the damage suffered from Hurricane Harvey. Cocos should be recognized as the first people to occupy the area between the Brazos and Colorado rivers, as well as along the San Bernard and other tributaries. Their history was erased but this family group of indigenous people and their way of life should be recognized, revisited, and respected.
• Dr. Dan M. Worrall’s publication map illustrations used show only data sites where artifacts were recovered by archeological organizations and does not represent only sites of occupation. To conduct archeological “digs” permission must be obtained from landowner(s) and all materials recovered belong to the landowner until permission is obtained to transfer artifacts to labs for analysis. The Texas Archeological Research Lab in Austin is one such facility. If you have property along high banks of waterways where you have seen pottery sherds, concentration of clam shells, or evidence of prehistoric presence and want to know “who” left these behind you, contact the Texas State Archeological Society without fear your property or the material on that property will not be safeguarded per its location and ownership.
