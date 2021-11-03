Court St. Bernadette #1108 Catholic Daughters of the Americas of East Bernard welcomed a new member when they met Monday, Oct. 18. Michelle Kubena recited the membership pledge and received her membership pin.
Lyn Wicke renewed her membership with the Catholic Daughters.
The financial review was completed and refreshments were enjoyed before the evening meeting. Regent Henriette Jalowy presided. Newly assigned District Deputy #10 Nancy Zurek, of Rosenberg, was present for the review and the court meeting.
National CDA Sunday was observed at a morning Mass Oct. 17. Then members served donuts, juice, and coffee to the parishioners.
Catholic Daughters and Knights of Columbus will remember deceased members Tuesday, Nov. 16 with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. and Mass at 6:30 p.m. in Holy Cross Church. Family members will light candles for their deceased from five years. The Knights will serve a meal afterwards and Catholic Daughters will provide desserts.
Patricia Michulka presented the devotional on praising God and Thanksgiving for many blessings.
Additional reports were as follows: Raffle 1-26-22, Henriette Jalowy; Community Calendar, Gail Guthman; Blood Drive Dec. 5, Patricia Michulka; Cancer Outreach, Monica Kubena; Funeral Meals, Berna Pilcik; National Center on Sexual Exploitation, Angelia Talas; and Recycled items, Jocelyn Mrkwa. A cheers report was also read.
Nancy Zurek gave greetings in her initial visit to Court #1108. She praised the court for its participation in many activities.
Prayer requests were named. Yvonne Naiser led the opening and closing prayers. Members sang the opening and closing odes.
