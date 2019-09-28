People often hear the phrases, "It's raining cats and dogs" and "They're fighting like cats and dogs," but they don't often hear the phrase, "Bless the cats and the dogs (or any other animal)."
Both pets and their owners, however, want to express their love and kindness to each other. One way to do this is to have the pets blessed at the annual "Blessing of the Animals," sponsored by Wharton County S.P.O.T. (Stray Pet Outreach Team) and St. Thomas' Episcopal Church.
This event is coordinated with the Oct. 4 Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals, whose life demonstrated his love for all creatures. It will be held Sunday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m. at the Labyrinth in the Bishop's Garden at St. Thomas' Episcopal Church, 207 Bob O Link; parking will be available on Lazy Lane.
Pets are to be brought on leashes or in pet carriers; horses and other large animals will be blessed in their trailers. Shy or overly enthusiastic pets may receive blessings in their owners' vehicles, and pets that cannot be present may be blessed by use of their photos.
The Rev. Debbie Cenko, of First Presbyterian Church in Wharton, assisted by Fr. Michael Paul and Bob Ziegenhals of St. Thomas', will conduct the short program. Clint and Amber Barbee, and the St. Thomas' Altar Guild, will also help with the program.
Each animal will receive a small bag of treats, a prayer card, and a St. Francis medallion that can be worn on the collar.
Refreshments will be served to the animals, and also to those who care for them. S.P.O.T. will accept dry or canned pet food for foster pet parents to feed pets awaiting adoption.
For more information, call Marilyn Sebesta at 979-533-0616.
