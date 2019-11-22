This has been a very busy month. We welcomed home Dr. R.B. Caraway and wife Annette. They left Wharton after the flood at Lake Nett. Some friends and neighbors gathered at their “new” home that was rebuilt while staying with their children. Dr. Caraway gave Tania (one of his nurses) and I a complete tour and it’s beautiful. They couldn’t be happier and so are we. They are looking great.
Vincent and Amy Morales are parents for the second time. John Driscoll Morales was welcomed home by big sister Emmelin. Congratulations!
We send our best birthday wishes this month to: Doug Smolik, Tammy Tobola, Brian Koehl, Mary Ann Hensley, Chuck Roades, Erin Cullers, Chad Guillory, Alberto Ortiz, P.A.C. who will be retiring soon. This will be his last Thanksgiving and Christmas working in Wharton. Al is retiring. He is going to be missed.
We were honored with the visit of Bishop Ciro Quispe Lopez of the Prelatura of Juli, Peru, South America and for giving us the holy Mass on Saturday, Nov. 2. Bishop Quispe Lopez is visiting with Bishop Brendan of the Victoria Diocese and other priests. He spent a week in Wharton as a guest of Father Antonio Perez. The city where he lives is 13,000 high in elevation.
More birthdays this month. Hattie Kristynik, Marilyn Shelton, Randy Chumchal, Sandra Speer, Keith Hall, Mark Krenek, Timmy Barker, Esther Fitzgerald, Lorraine Dusek, Tina Priesmeyer, Cale Chambers, Kathy Smolik, Joseph Krenek, Julia Rodriguez, Diana Joines, Nancy Macha, Hailey Gavranovic, Alyx Cunningham, Alan Mund, Ryan Rolf, Loretta Krejci, Susan Zahn, Cheryl Reznicek, David Bucek Sr., Phyllis Lesak, Adeline Miska, Virginia Huffer, Judy Pavlicek, Theresa Siska, Danny Sklar, Laurance Armour III, Ken Freese, Harry Goudeau, Joe Munoz, Betty Zahradnick, Gana Hill, Beth Fain, Tom Joines, Will Voulgaris, Harry Priesmeyer, Rhonda Bremser, Maureen Voulgaris, Tom E., Hudgins, Beatrice Rachunek, Joseph Whitley, Amber Barbee, Georgia Kincer, Reta Ramey, Wanda Bruce.
Chris Smith and Jennifer Chapman will become Mr. and Mrs. in a few more days in a ceremony to take place in College Station where they will be residing. Ana and Brad Macha are the future in laws. Ana of course is very busy. Besides her work in Wharton, she is preparing and making sure everything goes well with the wedding. Congratulations to the happy couple.
Anniversary celebrations, Dale and Betty McCrohan, Ronnie and Kay Bollom, Mark and Becca Klima congratulations on their first new grandson. Dr. Nathan and Jackie Nguyen, Bob and Jan Stokes, Leon and Hattie Kristinik, Roy and Caleen Moffett, Louis and Joyce Gerard, Bob and Frances Ziegenhalls, Curtis and Joyce Ferrell.
I don’t want to leave out the birthdays of Eri Hundl, Brice Kocian, Larry Bubela, Johnny Castro, Gary Alina, Glen Kleas, John Alaniz, Michael Gonzales, Carl and Justin Hlavinka.
I leave you now with this gem, by T.S. Eliot. Most of the trouble in the world is caused by people wanting to be important.
Have a Happy and Blessed Thanksgiving!
Liliana Johse has been a Wharton County resident since 1979. She is a member of several Wharton civic groups. To contact her, call 979-532-4657.
