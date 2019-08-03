Courtesy photo

Recipients of the Wharton County Junior College Foundation's 2019 Scholarship include, front row, from left, Madelin Perez of East Bernard High School, Arli Hercules of East Bernard High School, Ybette Vazquez of Wharton High School, Michaela Guevara of Wharton High School, Kyli Kostelnik of Louise High School, and Jacquelyn Mijares of El Campo High School. Back row, left to right, are WCJC President Betty McCrohan, WCJC Foundation Board of Directors member Vince Reina Jr., Wesley Gaubatz of Needville High School, Taylor Amos of Needville High School, Stephanie Garcia of Boling High School, Nathan Gurecky of Wharton High School, Da'Veijan Melendez of El Campo High School, WCJC Foundation Board of Directors vice-president Suzanne Armour, WCJC Foundation Board of Directors member Stewart Morris and WCJC Foundation Board of Directors member Landon McClain. Not pictured is scholarship winner Ernest Calhoun of Boling High School.