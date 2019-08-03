The Wharton County Junior College Foundation recently awarded scholarships for students from six area school districts.
The students – from Wharton, Boling, East Bernard, Needville, El Campo and Louise school districts – will each receive a $4,000 scholarship. The purpose of the scholarships is to provide financial assistance for students who might otherwise be unable to afford higher education.
“This year marks the third year that the WCJC Foundation has generously provided scholarships to recent high school graduates,” said Zina Carter, WCJC’s director of marketing, communications and advancement. “These scholarships do more than ease the financial burden to pay for college. They are also directly tied to placing the students on a path to complete their degree within two years. Depending on their program of choice, upon completion they will be able to either seek employment or transfer to a four-year institution.”
The 2019 scholarship recipients include:
•Boling High School – Ernest Calhoun and Stephanie Garcia
•East Bernard High School – Arli Hercules and Madelin Perez
•El Campo High School – Da’Veijan Melendez and Jacquelyn Mijares
•Louise High School – Kyli Kostelnik
•Needville High School – Wesley Gaubatz and Taylor Amos
•Wharton High School – Michaela Guevara, Nathan Gurecky and Ybette Vazquez.
To qualify for the scholarships, applicants were required to have graduated in 2019 from one of the six schools in the college’s service area. They also had to complete and submit a scholarship application, including an essay. Priority was given to students who demonstrated how a scholarship would enable them to overcome limited resources and financial constraints to attend WCJC.
Donations are accepted at any time to support the scholarship initiative. Donations are tax deductible as the foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization and may be mailed to: The WCJC Foundation, c/o The Office of Marketing, Communications and Advancement, 911 Boling Highway, Wharton, 77488. For additional information, call 979-532-6322.
Founded in 1954, the Wharton County Junior College Foundation was created with the mission of raising funds to benefit the college’s academic programs, faculty development and student scholarships. The foundation is a non-profit corporation and is operated by a board of directors. A scholarship fund is maintained by the foundation to award scholarships on an annual basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.