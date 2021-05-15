Celebrating 41 years of dance education and performance, the students of Taps & Mats Dance Studio will present the annual spring recital, “Celebrate Dance!”
Directed by Sheila Taylor and Brooke Taylor Brune, the students, ages 3 through adult, will perform a variety of dance styles and music from Broadway classics to current hip hop tunes.
A special dance number, “Rock Around the Clock,” will be performed by several alumni dancers, many whose children are currently students of the studio.
The recital will be Saturday, May 22, at 2 p.m. at the Wharton High School Auditorium.
The public is invited and admission is free.
