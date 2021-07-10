When Roshunda Jones was three years old, her mother saw the makings of an entertainer in her daughter. Jones would dress like Tina Turner and put on a show for an audience of one – her mother, Rosemary.
Those early beginnings paved the way for Roshunda to become a top-quality theatre arts teacher and her parents, including father Errol Jones, couldn’t be prouder. Roshunda is one of the two national recipients of the Stephen Schwartz Musical Theatre Teacher of the Year Award presented by The ASCAP Foundation and the Educational Theatre Association (EdTA).
Roshunda, a 1999 graduate of Wharton High School, attended Prairie View A&M afterwards. She wanted to be an English teacher but soon changed to the arts to teach drama. She admits to having a few struggles along the way.
“My college professor, the legendary C. Lee Turner, truly prepared all of his students for the obstacles we would face in the real world,” Roshunda said. “Representation is very important to me and I work very hard to make sure the environments I work in are diverse and inclusive. Starting my career as a young Black woman, some people would often overlook me or my ideas but that only sparked a fire in me to work harder and let my work speak for itself and it has. God has blessed me with an amazing career and I’m grateful.”
Jones, who married Jean Joel Koumba March 19, had many opportunities to share her craft. In addition to teaching drama in several schools, she has worked with the Litefooters at the Plaza Theatre in Wharton 11 years. She has been a part of many productions in other places.
Some of the programs include Memphis the Musical, which was a collaboration between her school Carver and Memorial High School. Her group performed the hit musical at the Texas Thespians State Festival. She was in charge of other productions.
Since 2008, Carver has participated in the Tommy Tune Awards that celebrate high school musical theatre and received several nominations and wins. Carver was the first high school in Texas to produce The Color Purple, Jelly’s Last Jam and Carmen Jones. The school also collaborated with The Kinkaid School to produce Hairspray. Roshunda directed Bring It On for Theatre Under the Stars, which was the TUTS regional premiere with an all-teen cast. She also directed Working the Musical for the same theatre.”
She has been busy outside of the classroom as well.
“I have directed for the Ensemble Theatre, Queensbury Theatre, Fade to Black Festival and Bayou Theatre Company (A company founded by my former students),” Roshunda said.
Jones has had many people encouraging her along the way, in addition to her parents. She credits a junior high school teacher with igniting her desire. She developed her talent in several ways.
“In middle school with Mrs. (Marjorie) Tydlacka is where my interest really grew with doing UIL, prose, and poetry and taking her speech class,” Roshunda said. “She would always tell me that I was going to be the next Oprah.”
Tydlacka who taught her in junior high school and in high school remembers the spark she saw in Roshunda’s eye.
“She was very vocal, a good speaker; her ability to express herself; she was beyond most kids at her age,” Tydlacka said. “She was always there about trying to do a good job, about education … she had a good head on her shoulders. She knew she wanted to go somewhere and she was going to get there. I just saw a spark in her.”
Her mother, Rosemary, has fond memories of Roshunda practicing to be an entertainer.
“I would always place myself in her world being an announcer, her audience, interviewer or whatever I could do to nurture and watch her growth,” Rosemary said. “Sometimes when we read a funny book together, we would act out some of the scenes. She loved an audience.”
Roshunda has advice for those who have dreams of being actors and actresses.
“Follow your dreams and don’t give up. You will hear more no than yes, but the yes is so rewarding,” she said. “Accept praise and criticism with grace. Be your authentic self and be the change you want to see in the world. Be confident and don’t be afraid to speak up and advocate for yourself. Follow the thespian motto: Act well your part; there all the honor lies.”
She is grateful for the help she has received along the way.
“I would like to thank everyone who has helped me on my journey as an artist. Special thanks to all my teachers who motivated and helped cultivate my talent,” Roshunda said. I would like to thank my parents, husband, family and friends for their never-ending support and for being my biggest cheerleaders. Also, I would like to thank all my students past and present. It’s truly an honor working with all of them. It’s such a joy.”
