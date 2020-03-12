Wharton is now home to the 2019 American Paint Horse Association (APHA) “Youth Member of the Year” recipient Treylyn Hancock.
She was selected from youth across the country based on her spirit of community involvement, volunteer work, scholarship and leadership.
Hancock was also judged based on activeness as a competitor in the APHA. There are nearly 3,700 youth members across the U.S. for the American Junior Paint Horse Association (AJPHA).
Hancock was presented with a custom Gist Trophy Buckle and a $1,000 scholarship at the 2020 APHA Hall of Fame Banquet during the APHA National Convention held at the Fort Worth Stockyards on Feb. 29. She currently serves as the AJPHA secretary and shows her paint horses across the country in Ranch Horse competitions.
She is also an active member of Wharton Caney Creek 4-H.
She is the daughter of Trey and Michelle Hancock, of Wharton, and the granddaughter of Forrest and Julia Lewis, of Wharton. She is the granddaughter of Lillian Hancock, of East Bernard.
