The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and last month’s winter storm were two major reasons the Wharton County Garden Club met for the first time this year, the meeting held at the Wharton Civic Center, Thursday.
The winter storm dipped temperatures into the teens and brought on snow in mid-February. Its effects to local gardening was the main point of discussion among members who normally meet the second Thursday of the month. The storm came as club officers and members were also being treated or recovering from COVID-19, forcing them to be quarantined, and the cancellation of several meetings.
Several club members, who are senior citizens, did not have the capability to be on the internet so Zoom meetings were never held.
Susan Lehr is currently on the club’s Yard of the Month Committee, but the winter storm made the landscape of many Wharton County homes impossible to judge. Members during the meeting said they heeded advanced warnings about covering flowering shrubs and plants.
Sarah Lockley, treasurer for the group, however, is optimistic that it won’t be too long before judging happens again.
“No one’s yard is really pretty now,” said Lockley. “I’m optimistic. We can probably resume with ‘Yard of the Month’ by May or June.”
This was the first in-person meeting the group had since November.
Leon Macha, certified professional horticulturist and certified arborist from El Campo, offered several suggestions for those who are concerned about their plants. He recommended pruning the affected plants even as much as six inches above the ground.
“Cut to near ground level those plants that are likely to be badly frozen and are known to readily regrow from roots, stems, and bulbs that are below ground,” Macha said. “We are fortunate that our cold snaps are not severe enough to freeze the soil more than maybe an inch depth.”
He said some plants fared better than others. Camellias and azaleas did well, as did other annual plants that do not need to be planted year after year, he added. One of the biggest concerns seems to be citrus, Macha said. He suggested that if female gardeners did not already have a pocket knife, they needed to get one.
“The most valuable tool (a gardener can have) is a pocket knife,” Macha said. “Go down the bark and trim down to the cadmium layer of cells. The underneath layer should look kind of green. If it looks dehydrated, it’s likely not to come back.”
Garden member Patti Daniel, of East Bernard, said she’s sure that her garden looks no different than those in Wharton: brown plants and greenish mush.
“The first thing I would advise is to be patient. Many of the plants that are looking dead may come back from their roots especially if they had a layer of mulch on them,” Daniel said. “Green, mushy foliage can be removed. Although there is mush on top of bulbs, don’t discard the bulb because they will come back. Just give them time.”
She said shrubs and small trees need time to lose their leaves and regenerate, but if their bark splits, these plants may not make it.
“Again, a few weeks can make a big difference,” Daniel said. “Be patient with the nurseries as they are struggling to obtain spring plants or grow some of their own. They had the same problems that I had with my own greenhouse. No heat and 16 degrees for two days.”
The club’s members hail from Wharton, Boling, East Bernard, El Campo, Pierce, Columbus, and one from San Antonio. Dues are $10 a year and anyone from anywhere can join.
The members will hold a plant sale later this year. Members will donate plants from their own supplies and the income will be used to finance projects for the upcoming year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.