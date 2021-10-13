The finishing touches on costumes and pumpkin decorations are being done in advance of the annual Posh PumpKing Party at the Wharton County Library System’s Main Branch.
The joint project between librarians and members of the Prairie View A&M University Cooperative Extension Program is for children ages 12 and older. The Oct. 26 event from 4-6 p.m. is free to the public.
One of the highlights of the afternoon is the Costume Contest. There will be two age categories that children may compete in. Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers. Regardless of their desire to enter the contest, everyone is encouraged (but not required) to wear a costume.
The climax of the party will be the crowning of the “PumpKing”—the top pumpkin in the Wharton Library, 1920 North Fulton Street. Children are invited to bring a decorated pumpkin to the library where a panel of experts will select first place and a runner-up.
Games include Feed the Monster, Basketball Shoot, Ghostbusters, Fishing Pond, Duck Pond, and Musical Chairs. Attendees are urged to bring their own goody bag as prizes and candy will be given to all participants. Children may get temporary play tattoos, visit the Bug Petting Zoo, and then listen in on Storytime.
Two different craft sessions will be offered to make-and-take cool fall decorations.
Pumpkin registration will be from Oct. 20-22. Contest guidelines are available on the event flyer at the library. You can also access the guidelines on the library’swebsite: www.whartonco.lib.tx.us.
For more information, call 979-532-8080.
