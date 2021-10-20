Smooth, relaxing tunes will be the focus of the Wharton County Junior College Band’s upcoming concert, “Cool Jazz.”
Scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the Horton Foote Theatre in the Duson-Hansen Fine Arts Building on the Wharton campus, the concert is free and open to the public.
Band Director Joe Waldrop said the musical selections will foster a relaxing experience.
“I wanted the audience to be able to just sit back, close their eyes and enjoy some delightful music,” he said. “We would love to have the community come out and join us.”
Selections will include music by George Michael from his days with Wham!, a few pieces by American singer-songwriter Bill Withers, a song from jazz icon Louis Armstrong and a tune from the English rock group The Animals. Waldrop said this particular genre is a good learning experience for the band.
“I chose this music because the students need to experience a variety of music styles in the jazz field,” he said.
