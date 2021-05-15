Members of Comfort Wood Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, met on Thursday afternoon, May 6 at the Wharton County Museum for their end of year meeting.
Regent Nancy Kacal called the meeting to order and welcomed guests Pauline Hendryx, Shannon Srubar, Allen and Pat Hurst, Robert Hallgren and Merle Hudgins. Kacal, along with Parliamentarian Debra Hamman, opened the meeting with the DAR Ritual. Kacal inducted two new members, Alice Hallgren and Denise Raybon.
Sarah Hudgins, chairman of the community service committee, presented the Community Service Award to Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar for his ongoing dedication to and support of Wharton County communities by being involved and volunteering.
“Shannon was very supportive when the Vietnam Traveling Wall came to Wharton County and volunteered an endless amount of time for our veterans,” Kacal said. “He also donates his time to help citizens and students with intellectual disabilities at the annual parties put on by the American Legion No. 87.”
Sheriff Srubar personally came out to help with traffic control during the Johnnie Hutchins Memorial Highway dedication, even stopping a train during the ceremony. Mr. and Mrs. Allen Hurst presented Srubar with a certificate and did the honors of pinning him. The Hursts were also appreciative of his efforts with the naming of the Justin Hurst Memorial Highway.
“Shannon was very surprised to be honored and accepted this award on behalf of the entire Sheriff’s department,” Kacal said.
Kacal then presented 10-year membership certificates to Linda Bubela, Clydene Wood and Gloria Jalufka for their years of membership and devotion to DAR.
Guest Pauline Hendryx of the Victoria Guadalupe Chapter, NSDAR, installed the following new officers for the years 2021-2023 and presented them with a white rose: Sarah Hudgins, regent; Debra Hamman, vice-regent; Nancy Kacal, secretary; Kathleen Thonsgaard, treasurer; Hazel Foltyn, chaplain and Linda Bubela, registrar.
Hendryx joined Kacal in presenting a memorial service for deceased members from 2019 and 2020. A reception was held afterwards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.