Following extensive restoration of the building at the corner of Polk and West Milam streets in historic downtown Wharton, Simply Divine Event Center & Tea Room had a ribbon cutting put on by the Wharton Chamber of Commerce last Thursday at 4 p.m. “Our ribbon cutting was a preview of what’s to come with light foods and beverages,” owner Nedra Johnson said.
A soft opening of lunch service in the tea room began Mondays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekly, offering soups, salads, sandwiches, and wraps. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 832-279-5850.
When asked what she hopes the experience is like for guests, Johnson said, “I want it to be like they stepped into a whole other world where they forget what’s outside and what’s on their mind. It’s going to be nice and elegant – a place to have a conversation and slow down to enjoy for a moment.”
Simply Divine Tea Room aims to bring new lunch options and a quick dining experience to the office lunch hour in Wharton where guests can sit in the bright, modern Victorian-inspired space and enjoy the time away from it all, Johnson said.
About Simply Divine: Simply Divine Event Center & Tea Room is located at 300 West Milam Street in downtown Wharton. Johnson rents the beautifully decorated and restored venue for weddings, birthdays, corporate events, trainings, and more.
