“September 11”. Will never be forgotten. Not all of us can do great things but we can do small things with great love. (Mother Theresa). Let’s pray for peace in this world.
This month, we celebrate the Independence of several Latin American countries - Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and my native country Nicaragua. In addition, Mexico declared its independence on Sept. 16, and Chile on Sept. 18.
“Dieciseis de Septiembre,” Sept. 16 a very important holiday for all the people of Mexico and Mexican descent. The occasion of Mexico’s cry for independence from Spain in 1810 when the Catholic priest Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla roused the population of Indian and Mestizo peasants when he shouted from the balcony of the church at Dolores Hidalgo in the state of Guanajuato the famous words: “Death to the government!” Long live the Virgen de Guadalupe. That was the beginning of the liberation of Mexico from the Spanish crown.
The term “Hispanic,” as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau, refers to Spanish-speaking people in the U.S. of any race.
Best birthday wishes to Richard Zahn, Robert Cerny, John and Kenneth Svatek, James Ferguson, Charles Erdelt, Jason Laitkep,Dan Brod, Andy Hollingsworth, Kenneth Rivera, Brent Jansky, Antonio Gonzales, John Kalmus, Cody Kitzmiller, and Steven Schneider Jr. Birthday wishes in East Bernard to Henriette Jalowy, Joyce Orsak, Margie Vacek, Donna Cavness, Patricia Michulka, Judy Srubar, Edie Szymanski, In Wharton to Frank Solorzano, Sara Wind, Scott Chambers, Jeanette Bahnsen, Amy Bremser, Glenn Norrell, Doris Drapela, Adeline Miska, Emil Soderquist, Melissa Locke, Carlton Hudgins, Charles Fizgerald, Whitney Pagel, Judy Mueller, Kay Bollom, Steve Zetsche, Gayla Shimek, Angela Villarreal, Doug Moses, Margaret Tyler, and Stephanie Tobola.
Anniversaries this month for Ed and Kathy Koehl, Chad and Christianna Guillory, Don and Kay Elliott, Harold and Judy Shilk, Paul and Patty Shannon, Ernest and Jan Ondrias, Kent and Gana Hill, Robert and Mary Zahradnik, Joe and Minerva Munoz, Tom and Rosette Hudgins, Raymond and Gail Harrison, Don and Susie Carlson, Veronica and Andy Kirkland, Charles and Mary Ann Erdelt, Jimmy and Karen Alford, Carl and Rowena Reynolds, Bob and Vanessa Hudgins, John and Melissa Kalina.
Becky and Bubba Wilcox, of East Bernard, enjoyed their recent cruise to Cozumel, Mexico. The grandparents for the first time celebrated the first birthday of Tinsley Stock at the party given by her parents Britney and Aaron Stock in Hallettsville. Christopher is the son of Ana and Brad Macha of Wharton. Our congratulations.
Big time celebration was held for “Grandparents Day” held at “Gloria Dei Lutheran” where my daughter Brigitte’s grandchildren and my great-grandchildren Mason and Sophia Hooper are going to school at Nasau Bay. That is a beautiful friendly facility. The most important days this month Sept. 11, National Day of Service and Remembrance. On Sept. 14 Ladies Auxiliary VFW organized in 1914. On Sept. 29 Rosh Hashanah begins and Sept. 23 autumn begins, so is time to start getting out the cold outfits from our closets.
Liliana Johse has been a Wharton County resident since 1979. She is a member of several Wharton civic groups. To contact her, call 979-532-4657.
The Wharton County Library is inviting to attend an Open House celebrating the 80th anniversary of the Wharton County Library System on Tuesday September 24. Opening ceremony at 10:00 a.m. 1920 North Fulton St. in Wharton. Congratulations to the KC’s for the successful Bazaar held after 3 years of not having one it was held September 8. Co-Chairing the event were GK Michael Hubenak and PGK Rob Kolacny. Wonderful music and food. as well as the company. The new officers 2019-2020 Council 3262 are: Grand Knight Michael Hubenak, Deputy Grand Knight Leroy Dettling. Chancelor Gary Hlavinka, Recorder, Brian Koch, Financial secretary Daniel Garza, Treasurer Richard Zahn, Lecturer Tim Duyka, Advocate, Rob Kolacny, Warden John Salcido, Inside Guard, Marvin Macek, Outside Guard, Larry Wendel, Trustees, Marvin Macek, Daniel Lopez and Larry Wendel. Events coming: St. John Bazaar in Hungerford October 6, Holy Family Fall Festival October 20 in Wharton.
Megan Calhoun R.N. BSN Megan works at CHI St. Luke’s Hospital at the Medical Center . She and her colleagues worked so hard to try and save Megan’s PaPa Mr. Leroy Mican. Megan was telling Mary Lee Ondrias and I she was constantly checking on him so he wouldn’t feel alone and show him how much he was loved, she showed us her love and compassion to her beloved PaPa. she was speaking from her heart. She won my heart and my love. Megan is the daughter of Cheryl and Jim Calhoun of Wharton. Our condolences to the Freeze family.
