“September 11”. Will never be forgotten. Not all of us can do great things but we can do small things with  great love. (Mother Theresa). Let’s pray for peace in this world.

This month, we celebrate the Independence of several  Latin American countries - Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras  and my native country Nicaragua.  In addition, Mexico declared its independence on Sept. 16, and Chile on Sept. 18. 

“Dieciseis de Septiembre,” Sept. 16 a very important holiday for all the people of Mexico  and Mexican descent.  The occasion of Mexico’s cry  for independence from Spain in  1810  when the Catholic   priest Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla  roused  the population of Indian  and Mestizo peasants  when he shouted from the balcony of the  church at Dolores Hidalgo in the state of Guanajuato the famous  words: “Death to the government!” Long  live the Virgen de Guadalupe. That was the beginning of the liberation of Mexico  from the Spanish crown.

The term “Hispanic,” as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau, refers to Spanish-speaking people in the U.S. of any race. 

Best birthday wishes to Richard Zahn, Robert Cerny, John and Kenneth Svatek,  James Ferguson, Charles Erdelt, Jason Laitkep,Dan Brod, Andy Hollingsworth, Kenneth Rivera, Brent Jansky, Antonio Gonzales, John Kalmus, Cody Kitzmiller, and  Steven Schneider Jr.   Birthday wishes in East Bernard to Henriette Jalowy, Joyce Orsak, Margie Vacek, Donna Cavness, Patricia Michulka, Judy Srubar, Edie Szymanski, In Wharton to Frank Solorzano, Sara Wind, Scott Chambers,  Jeanette Bahnsen, Amy Bremser, Glenn  Norrell, Doris Drapela,  Adeline Miska,  Emil  Soderquist,  Melissa Locke,  Carlton Hudgins,  Charles Fizgerald, Whitney  Pagel, Judy Mueller, Kay Bollom, Steve Zetsche, Gayla Shimek,  Angela Villarreal, Doug Moses, Margaret Tyler, and Stephanie Tobola.

Anniversaries this month for Ed and Kathy Koehl, Chad and Christianna Guillory, Don and Kay Elliott, Harold and Judy Shilk, Paul and Patty Shannon, Ernest and Jan Ondrias, Kent and Gana Hill, Robert and Mary Zahradnik, Joe and Minerva Munoz, Tom and Rosette Hudgins, Raymond and Gail Harrison, Don and Susie Carlson, Veronica and Andy Kirkland, Charles and Mary Ann Erdelt, Jimmy and Karen Alford, Carl and Rowena Reynolds, Bob and Vanessa Hudgins, John and Melissa Kalina.

Becky and Bubba Wilcox, of East Bernard,  enjoyed their recent cruise to Cozumel, Mexico. The grandparents for the first time celebrated the first birthday of Tinsley Stock at the party given by her parents Britney and Aaron Stock in Hallettsville. Christopher is the son of  Ana and  Brad  Macha of Wharton. Our congratulations.  

Big time celebration  was held  for “Grandparents Day”  held at   “Gloria Dei  Lutheran” where  my daughter Brigitte’s  grandchildren  and my great-grandchildren Mason and Sophia Hooper  are going to school  at Nasau Bay.  That is  a beautiful friendly facility. The most important  days  this month  Sept. 11, National Day of Service and Remembrance. On Sept. 14  Ladies Auxiliary VFW organized in 1914.  On Sept. 29  Rosh Hashanah begins and Sept. 23  autumn begins, so is time to start getting  out the cold  outfits from our closets. 

Liliana Johse has been a Wharton County resident since 1979. She is a member of several Wharton civic groups. To contact her, call 979-532-4657.

----

The Wharton County Library is inviting to attend an Open House celebrating  the  80th anniversary  of the Wharton County Library System  on Tuesday September  24. Opening ceremony at 10:00 a.m.  1920 North Fulton St. in Wharton. Congratulations to the KC’s  for the successful  Bazaar  held  after 3 years of  not having one  it was held September 8. Co-Chairing the event were GK Michael Hubenak and PGK Rob Kolacny.  Wonderful music  and  food.  as well as the company.  The  new officers  2019-2020 Council 3262 are:  Grand Knight Michael Hubenak,  Deputy Grand Knight Leroy Dettling.  Chancelor Gary Hlavinka, Recorder, Brian Koch, Financial secretary Daniel Garza, Treasurer Richard Zahn,  Lecturer Tim Duyka, Advocate, Rob Kolacny, Warden John Salcido, Inside Guard, Marvin Macek, Outside Guard, Larry Wendel,  Trustees, Marvin Macek, Daniel Lopez and Larry Wendel. Events coming: St. John Bazaar in  Hungerford October 6,  Holy Family Fall Festival  October 20  in Wharton. 

Megan Calhoun   R.N. BSN   Megan  works at CHI  St. Luke’s  Hospital at the Medical Center .  She  and her colleagues worked  so  hard  to try  and save  Megan’s  PaPa  Mr. Leroy  Mican. Megan was  telling  Mary Lee Ondrias  and I  she was  constantly  checking on him  so  he wouldn’t   feel  alone  and show him  how much  he was loved,  she showed us her love and compassion  to her beloved PaPa.  she was speaking  from her heart.  She  won  my  heart and my love.   Megan is the daughter of Cheryl  and Jim Calhoun of Wharton. Our condolences to the Freeze family.

