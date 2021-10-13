The Plaza Theatre, on Monterey Square in Wharton, will be holding open auditions for the second production of its 2021-2022 season – Irving Berlin’s White Christmas. Both stage actors and technical crewmembers are encouraged to attend these open auditions at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17 and Tuesday, Oct. 19.
Interested individuals only need to attend one of the two audition sessions, and registration now takes place online by completing the audition form available at www.whartonplazatheatre.org/auditions.
About the Show: Veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by Bob and Phil’s former army commander. With a dazzling score featuring well-known standards including “Blue Skies,” “I Love A Piano,” “How Deep Is the Ocean” and the perennial title song, White Christmas is an uplifting musical worthy of year-round productions.
Performance dates for White Christmas will be Dec. 3-19. More information about these and other auditions, visit www.whartonplazatheatre.org.
General admission is $20. Plaza Theatre season ticket holders are reminded they can use their season tickets for this event. Visit www.whartonplazatheatre.org to take advantage of the online ticketing system where you can choose your exact seats, pay by credit card, and print your tickets from home.
You may also make reservations by calling the box office at 979-282-2226.
