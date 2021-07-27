The Court St. Bernadette #1108 Catholic Daughters of the Americas is in the last month of preparing its annual 2022 Community Events/Birthday Calendar that will go to printing in August.
The deadline is Aug. 1.
The calendar is a project of the CDA in East Bernard, and shows dates and times for local club and civic meetings, church activities, birthdays, anniversaries, memorials, holidays and more. To be included in the calendar, the cost is $7 for information, which includes local birthdays and anniversaries. Anyone in the area is invited to participate.
There are meetings and activities nearly every night of the week, CDA calendar organizer Gail Guthman said.
“Having a community calendar with all of the meetings marked can be a great tool whether you are planning your day, week, or year,” she said. “Trying to keep up with family birthdays and anniversaries is tough enough, yet, friends and schoolmates are even harder. The calendar will help simplify a few things.”
Contact Guthman at 979-234-3273 or 979-533-1394 for details.
