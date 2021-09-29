Photographer Sharon Joines, of Wharton, has had one of her pictures selected for the September edition of Shutter Magazine titled “The Black and White Edition.”
The image “Spiderman, Wharton County, Texas” was taken in 2016 and it shows Ernest, owner of Spiderman Tree Service, resting in his truck as he was trimming huge pecan trees, using only ropes, spiked boots, and a chain saw.
Joines fell in love with photography in 1964 when she was a Girl Scout going to camp. She still has the official Girl Scout camera she used nearly six decades ago. After Girl Scouts, she was part of her high school journalism class in Houston and eventually, she joined the staff of the Wharton County Junior College Trailblazer. She went on to take five semesters of art history under David Brauer and classes under renown photographer Peter Brown.
Her passion for photography became a way of life. She would carry her camera with her on many occasions and capture moments in people’s lives as they happened.
Her family has gotten used to her always having a camera with her.
“My family has been very supportive of me and my photography,” said Joines, “and kindly tolerates the fact that if there's a vacation, or a grandchild's sporting event going on, I am going to be there with a camera in hand.”
There are times when memorable shots “just happen,” but there are other times when she intentionally rides around, just looking for “the” shot.
“I do intentionally ride around looking and waiting for something that speaks to me photographically,” Joines said. “Along the way, I might see something else that relates to one of my other projects, so I'll pull over and photograph whatever that is.”
Joines has developed an eye for letting pictures develop naturally, without being posed. Over the years, she has learned what it takes to make a great picture.
“I suppose photographs could be staged and created with the purpose of being unique, but I prefer to let things happen naturally and try to capture interesting moments in time,” she said. “This is why I do not enjoy posing people for portraits. Candidness appeals to me much more. Being in the right place at the right time with the right light (and sometimes this is strictly happenstance), is always a preference for me.”
Joines, who is married to Thomas Joines, is the mother of a daughter and son, and has two grandchildren.
Although she does occasionally take photographs for individuals, she prefers to take candid shots of whatever catches her interest while she is out and about, photographing Wharton County.
