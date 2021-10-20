Christopher Columbus discovered America in 1492.
The day is observed in the U.S., but from Mexico all the way to Patagonia in South America it is a big celebration, including the Caribbean. We also celebrate Spanish Heritage Month. The Victoria Diocese celebrates the rosary this month.
Not so well known is Oct. 3-9 as National Newspaper Week. Keeping local newspapers alive in our communities is necessary, not only for documentation of history but is important for the residents to share our stories without prejudice, sensationalism or bias.
We are here to serve our communities. Thank you for your trust.
Richard and Susan Zahn is the KC family of the Month. Wayne Krenek is the Knight of the Month.
There are plentiful of birthdays this month for residents living in Wharton, East Bernard and other areas, including Judy Korenek, Janice McMicken, Maxine Janish, Jo Ann Marshall, Pamela Turner, Alene Hubenak, Nora Koch, Deacon Bruce Turner, Patti Hubenak, Terri Lutringer, Margaret Zahn, Phyllis Krenek, Anna Heimann, Janet Bubela, Katie Laitkep, Irene Mullins, Santos Suaste, Chris Owens, Pernell Zambro, Rodney Jedlicka, Gerard Stewart, Pete Ramirez, Wilbur Schunka, Nicolas Castro, Angel Munoz, Joe Olmeda, Jimmy Zissa, Daniel Smith, Fritz Zarate, Wayne Krenek, Frank Miculka, John Wind, Doug Hubenak, John Miska, Jimmy Dixon, Ed Guajardo, Francis Krenek, Miguel Rodriguez, Tamara Ellis, Shirley Karasek, Susan Tomchesson, Janet Dawson, Sheila Bohacek, JoAnn Cowan, Michele Pettigrew, Wendy Hurta, Jodie Faltisek, Mary Ann Kubes, Rosa Lee Kubes, Evelyn Rosenbaum, Mary Hennecke, Frances Dietrich, Danielle Krenek, Kelly Novicke, Sheila Mulle, Norma Robinson, Jonella Satterfield, Lisa Sliva, Susan Sliva, Dianne Seagrest, Robert Goudeau, Joyce Forgason, Aubrey Hawthorn, Kelly Treybig, Carrie Mund, Jessica Norrell, Jan Ondrias, Andrew Cruz, Rachel Ondrias, Tim Arriaga, Ronnie Wittig, Marshall Locke, Kathryn Adams, Eric Muegge, Paul Webb, Kelli Bannert, William Gavranovic, Renee Hamilton, Betty Howell, John Locke, Sharon Joines, Molly Ondrias, Janice Harris, Jo Hale, Donna Chambers, Val Wozniak, Fibber Houseworth, Domingo Munoz, Letha Barbee, and Gus Mullins.
Celebrating anniversaries are Ryan and Rachel Weaver, Ron and Sharon Socha, Albert and Betty Martin, Bennie and Valerie Woodruff, Tod and Terri Mund, Stephen and Michelle Wasicek, I.D. and Kathy Smolik, Gary and Katie Winkenwerder. Veterans Day Appreciation/Open House will be at the El Campo Branch Library (200 W. Church Street, in El Campo) is Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
QUOTE:
“Love life, cherish life from conception to natural death.”
- St. Pope John Paul II
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.