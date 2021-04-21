Here are just a few of the ways we are showing our commitment to the safety of our patrons.
Fewer Audience Members:
Our auditorium seating will be at a limited capacity in order to keep a 6 feet distance between groups.
Enhanced Cleaning:
All of our facilities will be cleaned between each performance for your safety.
Social Distancing:
Groups are asked to keep 6 feet away from other groups. It may be necessary to form a line outside of the building in order to maintain social distance while in line. A Plaza Theatre ambassador will be available to ensure there is 6 feet social distance between groups.
Arrival:
At the stage door a Plaza Theatre ambassador will take each patron’s temperature before entering. Hand sanitizers will be spread throughout the theatre. We recommend that all patrons use the hand sanitizers when entering the theatre.
Masks Required:
A mask must be worn (over the nose and mouth) inside the theatre. A Plaza Theatre ambassador will provide masks to anyone who does not have one.
Touchless Ticketing:
We recommend buying tickets ahead of time either online or by phone. When you arrive at the theatre we will have your name on a list; no need to present a ticket. In order to minimize loitering in the lobby spaces, the Plaza Theatre ambassadors will escort each patron directly to their seats upon arrival.
One-Way Entry and Exit:
Patrons are asked to enter through the Stage Door Lobby and exit through the main lobby.
Theatre Seating:
There will be two seats between every group; and alternating rows to keep proper distance between patrons.
Concessions:
In order to prevent gathering around the concession stand, patrons will scan a QR code to order drinks, candy and popcorn from their seats. Contactless payment through the app is encouraged for all concession orders. After an order is placed a Plaza Theatre ambassador will deliver the items directly to your seat.
Access to Restrooms:
A Plaza Theatre ambassador will monitor the bathrooms in order to keep social distance. If the bathroom is full, patrons will be asked to line up in the hallway leaving 6 feet distance between the person in front and behind.
If you have other questions regarding your upcoming performance at the Plaza Theatre, call 979-282-2226.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.