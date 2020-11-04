Courage leads the way for Disney’s most adventurous heroes when Disney On Ice presents Dream Big, coming to Houston Dec. 9-13 at NRG Stadium, continuing a multi-city tour.
Dream Big features favorite Disney friends such as Mickey, Minnie, Miguel, Moana, Elsa, Belle, Genie, and more highlighting all the magic and adventure of Disney’s tales through world-class figure skating. Audiences will be transported to exciting worlds where heroes of every kind seek to fulfill their dreams at a live experience families will never forget.
While delivering the same magical experiences guests expect from Disney On Ice, Feld Entertainment is introducing guest wellness enhancements to help keep families safe at its live events. Feld Entertainment is working closely with venue partners to establish and follow COVID-19 health and safety standards in accordance with all federal, state and local guidelines.
Additionally, pod seating has been created for family and friends to safely enjoy Disney On Ice while social distancing from other groups that are also in attendance. Seating capacity at NRG Stadium for Disney On Ice will be reduced with the pod seating structure in place. As an additional precaution, face coverings are required except when guests are eating or drinking in their seats unless otherwise exempted by law.
Full details on Feld Entertainment Guest Wellness Enhancements can be found at www.disneyonice.com.
Guests looking to purchase Disney On Ice souvenirs will find the process easier than ever thanks to a new contactless shopping experience with touch-free payment and digital purchasing options. Guests can pre-order items prior to arriving at NRG Stadium or from the comfort of their seats. Once ordered, guests can pick up their purchases at a convenient, contactless pickup station during the show.
Disney On Ice presents Dream Big Show
Join the fearless Moana and the greatest demigod that ever lived, Maui, on an action-packed voyage to restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti. Explore the Land of the Dead as Miguel from Disney Pixar’s Coco brings the festivities of Día de los Muertos to the ice. Get tangled up in Rapunzel’s hair-raising quest to see the floating lights. Travel to the kingdom of Arendelle with Anna, Elsa and Olaf in a dramatic retelling of the sisterly love that saved a kingdom. And discover the strength, bravery and kindness that inspired generation after generation with Jasmine, Ariel, Aurora, Belle and Cinderella.
NRG Stadium is located at One NRG Park, in Houston, 77054. Tickets start at $25. To order tickets online, log on to www.ticketmaster.com
Dates and times
Disney On Ice general public tickets go on-sale Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Dates and Times of Performances:
Wednesday, Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 11, 3 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 12, 10:30 a.m., 3 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 13, 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m.
