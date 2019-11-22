Wharton County Youth Fair (WCYF) Jr. Fair Board had its second meeting in the director's room at the fairgrounds on Monday, Nov. 18. The WCYF Jr. fair board is made up of representatives from Wharton County's different FFA, 4-H, and FFCLA clubs.
These students volunteer and help make the Wharton County Youth Fair successful each year.
The 2019-2020 officers are president Ryan Williamson; Vice President Marshall Mahalitc; Secretary Taylor Watz; Treasurer Lana Foyt, and reporters Kylee Joyce, Colby Jedlicka, Madison Rose, Erica George, and Madison Evanicky.
The adult leaders are Craig Hardin, Sammie Kmiec, and Leslie Martin.
The members are excited to serve their county and had their first service project. Each member brought food items to donate to our local food banks around the county.
These young leaders collected almost 1,000 items.
The WCYF Jr. Fair Board will have its next meeting in January.
