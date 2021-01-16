Betty Howell, president elect for the 2020-2021 year, has been a member of the Pilot Club of Wharton for 26 years. Howell, who is the wife of former Wharton County Sheriff Jess Howell and mother of two sons, has previously served as president-elect and president of the club, in addition to being the recording secretary and corresponding secretary.
Howell, a Wharton realtor, said she has had the pleasure of attending many Pilot Club of Wharton meetings, luncheons, and conventions for the state and the international branches of the group.
Howell speaks with pride of the local organization. She tells of several projects that the Wharton chapter has participated in, including sponsorship for the Wharton High School Anchor Club and supporting the Wharton County Junior College Senior Citizens Center. Her favorite project is the Brainminders.
“I love the Brainminders program, which is a puppet show that we give in the elementary schools in Wharton and Boling that teaches safety to children to help prevent brain injuries and taking care of their brains, including practicing safety by using seatbelts, wearing bicycle helmets, using playground safety, and other safety measures,” Howell said.
The Pilot Club of Wharton was chartered in 1975 and has been a constant movement in the community since, with a focus on preparing youth for service, encouraging brain safety and health, and supporting those who care for others, she said.
Howell is excited about this year’s chili supper. She anticipates that they will provide servings in the hundreds despite the ongoing pandemic. This is the Pilot Club’s only fundraiser during the year and members are hoping for great turnout, in spite of a change in their method of operation, which will be drive-thru.
Tickets are $10 each. Raffle tickets are also being sold for $10 as well. The 38th annual Chili Supper, which is chaired by Terri Ferguson, will be held Wednesday, Jan. 27, from 5-7 p.m. at the Wharton KC Hall, 2810 North Fulton.
