When 102-year old John McCain takes a walk down memory lane in his hometown of Wharton, he takes his audience with him, no matter what direction he’s going. Local citizens took that journey with him recently as he shared from his repertoire of stories at Hesed House with the Wharton Historical Commission earlier this winter.
The gathering at Hesed House in February occurred a few weeks before the coronavirus pandemic gripped the nation and Wharton County.
Since March, the community has not been able to gather in groups like before for fear of spreading COVID-19 so staty-at-home orders began and ended in phases.
But social distancing continues and has become the new normal until a cure for this deadly disease is found.
Let the stories begin
He started his story back when US 59 was known as State Highway 12, coming into Wharton on the north side of town, and heading to South Texas. It was many years later when he was 18 years old on Sept. 26, 1936, that the highway was taken over by Uncle Sam and became US Highway 59.
McCain described a big house known as the “Wilford” house on the corner where CVS is now located at the intersection of Boling Highway and Richmond Street. The Wilford family had a huge truck garden that extended from behind their home to where 9er’s Grill now is. This industrious family also had a poultry house and provided fresh eggs for residents to purchase.
McCain said Houston Oil and Gas Company wanted the Wilford’s property and made several attempts to buy it. Wilford’s, however, chose to keep it, McCain said. After the third offer, the Wilford family gave in and moved to what was then called “town” and built a house on Colorado Street.
“Never did another lick of work in their lives after that,” he said.
There was a man who lived in that same area and at one time, he had a big walnut tree growing in his back yard. The man, Uncle Billie Neal, decided to have that tree cut down and had a carpenter build a casket out of the wood, McCain said. Once it was complete, Neal had it moved into his living room. Back then, McCain said Neal could tell if someone was coming to visit because he could hear the gate click. When that happened, he would run and get into the coffin.
Since he was an older gentleman, local ladies liked to bring him food to eat. McCain said Neal could hear them come up the walk. If they knocked on his door, he would tell them, “Come in” and when they came in, and walked by the casket with him in it, he would jump up, they would scream and run out, he said.
The cotton gin on Sunset Street was another important fixture in the town. He was in his 20 to early 30s when Sunset Street was SH 6 in those days.
Every morning at 6 a.m., the steam whistle would blow and wake up the whole town, McCain said. Then it would blow again at 6 p.m. to mark the end of a work day for some residents. This gin was known for making cotton seed cakes, and cotton seed oil, and for removing cotton seed from the cotton bolls. The smell of the heated cotton seed products filled the air while these processes took place.
A little further down SH 6, not too far from the cotton gin, was the landmark known as “tin can row,” which was a conglomeration of storage tanks and offices for Texaco, Sinclair, Gulf, and Mobil Oil companies, plus two more cotton gins, said McCain, where he worked as a teenager.
Although he was young at the time, he vividly remembers “Shamrock Saloon” that was also located on that strip.
“It served its purpose down through the years,” he said with a smile and a chuckle. Many people came to the strip until everything went dry, meaning alcohol was not available for sale.
“It had a big bar and they had a pool table and domino games,” McCain said. He said there were also three brothels in town when he was born – one for whites, and another for blacks and Spanish-speaking people.
He also spoke about the Railroad Depot and the railroad express spur that lead to the Pioneer Flour Warehouse. Not many people realize that the really big three-story brick building that now sits empty near the corner of Milam Street and Sunset Street once served as the flour mill warehouse.
SH 6 was a really active strip many years ago.
There was a car dealership across the street from the Pioneer Flour Warehouse and it was the center of attention when V8 motors were introduced in America. McCain recalls that a crowd of 300 to 400 people showed up for a big automobile presentation. Wharton Lumber Yard was also on Sunset Street. There was also an ice cream plant located just a little further down the road.
The highway was quite different at that time because a bridge for cars to pass over the Colorado River was located at the end of Sunset Street. Very few Whartonians remember that bridge because it was torn down during World War II, but that old bridge had its own stories to tell.
This is the same bridge that goes with the Bonnie and Clyde story that happened in Wharton. (Historical records show that a gun battle involving the two criminals took place at the old Colorado River bridge on Aug. 16, 1932, after they had stolen a car in Victoria. A local deputy was wounded in that incident.
The current steel bridge that stands today was built in 1930 by the Austin Bridge Company. McCain was 12 at the time.
McCain relived his childhood as he pictured the village known as the “Hobo Jungle” where traveling vagrants gathered. “I swear I learned more geography from everyone of those hoboes [than I ever did in school],” he said.
As these folks gathered there to rest, they cooked their own food to eat from a big pot under a bridge. People would contribute items, usually vegetables, to add to the broth.
“Hoboes always had a stew going,” he said. “They all had their own cup. I had mine, too!”
Young McCain regularly rode his bicycle across town to visit with them at their encampment.
Because it was in the olden days of the 1920s and 1930s, the wagon bridge had two treads on it, each two and a half feet wide, so only one wagon could go on it at a time. SH 6 made a sharp turn to the left when the road crossed the river. Drivers had a special way to get across the water. This is how McCain described the action: “When a car started coming [to cross the bridge], the driver in the wagon had to stand up and look across [to the other side] and holler, ‘a whoooo’ and if nobody hollered back, it was all right to go across.”
After traveling on SH 6, McCain said if you turned left on Milam Street, there was an ice house and next to it was Wharton’s electric company, which provided power for the community. Abovitz Wholesale provided groceries in the area. McCain said there used to be a company that manufactured old-fashioned ribbed wash boards. It was located in the Gale Neal Building, and shipped out three carloads of washboards each week.
“Everyone needed a washboard,” said McCain.
