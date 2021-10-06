What started out as a project to honor St. Francis of Assisi 17 years ago has become an annual project of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Wharton and this year was no exception. The event, known to the public as “The Blessing of the Animals” began in October 2004, and has been held every October.
Marilyn Sebesta, one of the organizers of the event, said there were 34 people who brought their pets to be blessed.
The group members, who try to schedule the blessing on or near the Feast Day of St. Francis, had theirs one day before on Sunday.
The average number of pets brought each year has been between 25-35.
“We had golden retrievers, labrador retrievers, beagles, Chihuahuas, terriers, spaniels, hounds, and mixed breeds,” Sebesta said. “There were 21 dogs and two guinea pigs.”
Father Lance Ousley was the rector of St. Thomas when the celebration began. The Altar Guild and church youth group helped him with that small beginning. Since that time, other churches, including First Presbyterian and the local Lutheran churches, have also decided to join in.
One member, Jan Harrington, had a great love for animals and was remembered at this year’s event.
Participants were not confined to being household pets, although most of them have been.
“Through the years, we had horses, chickens, lizards, parrots, snakes, rats, sheep, goats, and pigs, in addition to dogs and cats,” Fr. Ousley said.
It’s not unusual for owners to bring their farm animals and work animals to receive the blessing. Last year, Andrew Armour brought along a cow with his children's pony and dog. Animals that come to be blessed may be pets and other companion animals, agricultural and working animals, and other animals on which humans depend.
Sometimes the critters can be cantankerous and uncooperative.
“A couple of cats got away from their owner last year, but after running after them and calling their names, they were reunited with their owner,” Sebesta said. “That's one reason that cats and smaller animals are asked to be brought in carriers; larger animals need to be kept on leashes.”
Sebesta said when animals are skittish, Fr. Michael Paul goes to the animal's vehicle or trailer to bless them.
“One year during a rain, the blessing ceremony was held inside the parish hall,” she said. “A group of beagles entertained with their howls in various keys.”
St. Thomas keeps this blessing on its calendar as an annual event. The SPOT organization, which began in 2007, joined with St. Thomas when it was chartered and has been part of the activity every year since. Representatives of SPOT helped St. Thomas in planning the event. The participants got together in August and began making the plans. Usually, 10 organizers are responsible for making the blessing happen.
“Responsibilities included purchasing supplies (medallions for animals' collars, prayer cards, animal treats, human refreshments, publicity, setting up, cleaning up, etc.),” Sebesta said.
(0) comments
