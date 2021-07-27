Through high school musicals, owning a dance studio, teaching thousands of students the art of dance for over 41 years, and choreographing drill teams for the Wharton Independent School District, Sheila Taylor is no stranger to performing. In fact, it has been her passion since age four.
Retired and her dance studio temporarily closed, Taylor heard of The Plaza Theatre’s plans to add Hello, Dolly! to its 2020-2021 season of shows and knew this was time to take the leap from studio to the live theatre stage.
“I’ve always wanted to audition for The Plaza Theatre’s productions, but time was always an issue,” Taylor said. “Now that I have time, I started thinking about it more, and when I saw Hello, Dolly! was on the roster, I knew this was it.”
Taylor had always been a fan of the musical, and even experienced the Broadway production with Bette Midler.
“I didn’t even have to be a main character, I just wanted to be a part of the ensemble. I love classic musicals, and knew Hello, Dolly! was going to be fun,” she said.
After auditioning and making the cast, Taylor focused on enjoying being on the learning side of rehearsals.
“I’ve choreographed countless musicals for the high school and it’s nice to be the student for a change,” she said. “It’s been a lot of work, and still is, but a wonderful experience.”
She is glad she listened to her heart and took the leap of auditioning, and now, invites her friends, former students and community to experience the production.
“Who knows, maybe someone will have that same feeling that I did watching Bette Midler on the Broadway stage,” Taylor said.
Taylor takes the stage with fellow cast members Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from July 30 through Aug. 15. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinee performances beginning at 2:30 p.m. Hello, Dolly! is presented by Texasgulf Federal Credit Union, directed by Henri-Ann Nortman and Betty Vick, and it is presented through special arrangement with TAMS-WITMARK.
General admission is $20. Plaza Theatre season ticket holders are reminded they can use their season tickets for this event. Visit www.whartonplazatheatre.org to take advantage of the online ticketing system where you can choose your exact seats, pay by credit card, and print your tickets from home.
You may also make reservations by calling the box office at 979-282-2226.
