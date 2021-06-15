Although it is not unusual for a person to retire, it is unusual for that person to be celebrated with accolades of appreciation like Harolyn Freeman received at her retirement party at Los Cucos Restaurant in Wharton.
A Louisiana native, Freeman was employed by the Wharton Independent School District for 28 years. She and her family moved to Texas in 1992. Her first job at Wharton ISD was as a substitute teacher at what was then Canton Street Elementary School. After that, she worked full-time in the library, then moved to the nurse’s office as a CNA.
When Dawson School closed, she transferred to Sivells Elementary School and then Wharton High School.
Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in the school buildings closing last school year were the greatest challenges she encountered as a school nurse.
“I think they had the most impact on my school career,” Freeman said. “Seeing so many of my children and their families affected by these events was heartbreaking.”
But students weren’t the only ones who had adverse effects from Harvey. Freeman’s co-worker, Ernestine Nelson told of how Freeman came to her aid when she lost her home due to Harvey.
“She has been a big inspiration to me,” Nelson said. “During Harvey, she took me into her home for five months because I had nowhere else to go. She is my sister. We love each other and have been friends ever since.”
In spite of the challenges, Freeman leaves with many great memories, but said she is now having health problems.
“In my years at Wharton ISD, I have taken care of three generations of students and I have loved them all,” Freeman said. “I decided to turn in my stethoscope this year due to some health issues and I truly feel if I could no longer be my best, it is time.”
Vanessa Baird was the school nurse coordinator and one of Freeman’s supervisors.
“Harolyn was a joy as a colleague. When I worked with her, I recognized that she is incredibly gifted at communicating with children, and encourages and inspires students, children and coworkers alike to want to do the right thing,” Baird said. “She has an incredible sense of humor and she is also a fun person to be around.”
Baird’s daughter was impressed with Freeman, too.
“Before I met Harolyn, my daughter Erin at about age 10 first came home talking about this sweet, incredible person in the nurse’s office, Mrs. Freeman, and the hugs she gave,” Baird said.
A group of current and past co-workers joined Freeman in celebrating her retirement at Los Cuco’s Restaurant during a May 28 party.
Stella Durley served as Freeman’s supervisor in 2006.
“Harolyn was a jovial, involved, caring person for students and staff,” Durley said.
Raquel Araguz, her supervisor for the past eight years, gave her high praise as well.
“She was actually my school nurse when I went through school here,” Araguz said. “She was just a wonderful, caring nurse who impacted a lot of students and staff, and she will be greatly, missed.”
Freeman moved to Wharton with her husband Garret Boudreaux and youngest son Jordan, who was a Wharton High School graduate. She has two other children, Mike of Sugar Land, and Jenika, of Louisiana. Freeman has six grandchildren. Garret passed away in 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.