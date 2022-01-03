Dreaming of a blue Christmas

The Wharton Police Department’s Blue Santa Toy Drive was a big hit this year as Chief Terry Lynch, fellow officers, and volunteers gather to distribute the toys to children in the city.
“I am excited to announce that this year, we were able to reach 689 Wharton area children from 235 families,” he said in a post on Facebook. “As the chief, I am so proud of our Blue Santa program. As a human being, I am in awe of who and what it took to make this a successful year.
“Aside from our department members, it took participation from our local community business partners, our city leaders/employees, and the countless hours from our dedicated volunteers. It took the leadership of Lt. Ben Guanajuato, who spearheads this program annually and his dedicated committee members who selflessly worked behind the scenes.
“First and foremost, it took the generosity of our small community to band together to make this a special time for our community children, proving once again that Wharton is an awesome place to call home,” he said.
The gifts were delivered to children in Wharton on Tuesday and Wednesday by a blue-suited Santa and his many helpers.
