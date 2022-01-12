The following East Bernard students received degrees during the 2021 fall semester at Sam Houston State University:
Kortlan Faulk, Bachelor of Science, interdisciplinary agriculture
Danielle Vacek, Bachelor of Business Administration, general business
Lakursha Vykukal, Master of Library Science, library science
