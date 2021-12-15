The Plaza Theatre on Monterey Square in Wharton will hold open auditions for the comedy “Blithe Spirit.”
Both stage actors and technical crewmembers are encouraged to attend the open auditions at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19, and Tuesday, Dec. 20. Interested individuals only need to attend one of the two audition sessions, and registration now takes place online by completing the audition form at www.whartonplazatheatre.org/auditions.
The smash comedy hit of the London and Broadway stages, this much-revived classic from the playwright of Private Lives offers up fussy, cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine, re-married but haunted (literally) by the ghost of his late first wife, the clever and insistent Elvira who is called up by a visiting “happy medium,” one Madame Arcati.
Performance dates for “Blithe Spirit” will be Feb. 4-13. More information, visit www.whartonplazatheatre.org.
General admission is $15. Plaza Theatre season ticket holders are reminded they can use their season tickets for the event. Visit www.whartonplazatheatre.org to take advantage of the online ticketing system where patrons can choose their seats, pay by credit card, and print tickets from home. Reservations can also be made by calling the box office at 979-282-2226.
