The First United Methodist Church of Wharton has begun offering a program for the community aimed at bringing families together to communicate.
In an announcement, FUMC said as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, people feel isolated from community and connections with others. “This has certainly been the case with the many parents struggling through virtual learning, children without their usual activities, quarantine protocols, and lack of opportunity to interact with one another socially,” said the Rev. Becca Newcomb, who is the pastor of Family Ministries for FUMC. “Many families find themselves struggling with space at home being more closely shared while trying to meet the needs of each individual, often with more limited income potential. Statistically, the majority of those trying to keep things upbeat as they struggle with this new normal are mothers. Even when not dealing with a global pandemic, moms often feel isolated and separated from a supportive community.
She said this separation has been magnified, and mothers need the opportunity to interact with other mothers and provide support to each other.
That opportunity is being provided through FUMC’s Mom To Mom program.
According to FUMC, Rev. Newcomb participated in a Mom To Mom program before moving to Wharton and is now bringing the program here.
“Being a mom, or filling a mother role for a child, is a blessing that is also difficult physically, emotionally, mentally, and spiritually,” said Rev. Newcomb. “The goal of the Mom to Mom group is to connect moms to one another for support and to offer spiritual guidance and encouragement. We believe women are better parents and partners when they know that they are seen and loved by God and other moms.”
An introductory meeting for the Mom to Mom program was earlier this month (Monday, Jan. 11) at FUMC.
As this is an in-person meeting, social distancing will be enforced at less than 50% of room capacity with masks required.
The Mom To Mom groups will be meeting every second and fourth Monday. During the current time of pandemic concerns, these group meetings will be available in a variety of formats, including small distanced in-person groups as well as online meetings.
Moms may bring their children with them. Each family group is provided their own area in the room.
Those who are unable to attend or uncomfortable with attending in-person can contact Rev. Newcomb by email at becca@whartonfumc.org or by phone at 979-532-1100. You can participate in an online meeting or have an individual discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.