The Plaza Theatre has announced that it will be holding open auditions for the first production of its 2019-20 season – Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery.
In a press release, the Plaza Theatre said open auditions for its fall production are Sunday, Aug. 18 and Tuesday, Aug. 20.
Stage actors and technical crew members are encouraged to attend. Interested individuals only need to attend one of the two audition sessions, and registration takes place in the lobby of the Plaza at 6 p.m. both days.
About the show
Get your deerstalker cap on — the play’s afoot! Comedic genius Ken Ludwig (Lend Me a Tenor, Moon Over Buffalo) transforms Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic The Hound of the Baskervilles into a murderously funny adventure. Sherlock Holmes is on the case. The male heirs of the Baskerville line are being dispatched one by one.
To find their ingenious killer, Holmes and Watson must brave the desolate moors before a family curse dooms its newest heir. Watch as our intrepid investigators try to escape a dizzying web of clues, silly accents, disguises, and deceit as five actors deftly portray more than forty characters. Does a wild hellhound prowl the moors of Devonshire? Can our heroes discover the truth in time? Join the fun and see how far from elementary the truth can be.
Performance dates for Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery will be Oct. 18-27. More information about these and other auditions, visit www.whartonplazatheatre.org.
