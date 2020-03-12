Members of the Texas Retired Teachers Association – Wharton County – met March 4 in the parish hall of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Wharton. President Stan Labay, of El Campo, presided at the 10:30 a.m. meeting. He led pledges to the U.S. and Texas flags.
Delegates elected to attend the state convention in Corpus Christi April 6-8 are Stan Labay, Carol Labay, Donald Lorfing, and Janie Lorfing.
Pat Blair, of the Wharton County Historical Society introduced Merle Hudgins, a historian and author of the two-volume series, “War Between the States Changed Texas Forever.” Hudgins presented a historical review of education in Texas.
Daughters of the American Revolution Representative Betty Hill presented Emmett Tugwell, of East Bernard, with the DAR Community Service Award. Dixie Waldrop read a patriotic poem that she authored.
Mary Ellen Meyer presented Abby Farrar, of El Campo, with an $800 scholarship from the Wharton County Unit to help her finance her education degree. She will be attending Texas A&M in the fall.
Members are to inform Carol Labay, membership chair, of any retired teachers who are not currently members. In her Healthy Living report, Kay Sikes provided a hand-out along with information on keys to healthy living, how to be a friend to someone living with dementia, five rules for lasting joy, and the power of friendship.
President Labay provided an update on TRS health coverage and two sources to keep current on TRTA issues. Joy Roppolo encouraged everyone to participate after she reported that 45 members turned in 7,911 volunteer hours during this reporting period. Bobby Cowan reviewed a number of scams currently circulating.
A silent auction was held. Door prizes were distributed. Jimmy Murrile gave the blessing before a catered meal was served.
The next meeting of retired teachers will be Wednesday, April 1 in East Bernard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.