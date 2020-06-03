Local citizens were thrilled on the last Saturday in May when once more they were able to shop at Wharton’s very own Wharton County Farmer’s Market at Guffey Park in downtown Wharton. The market, which takes place for several weeks in the spring and summer and again in the fall, is the place to go for anyone who is looking for fresh vegetables, home canned foods, and delightful craft items, like hand towels, jewelry, purses, wood crafts, locally written books, home baked goods, fresh tamales, and fresh farm eggs.
Marchelle Brown Pettibone, treasurer and spokesman for the Farmer’s Market group, was delighted with the turnout of shoppers and of the variety of vendors. Her introduction to the market was when she bought a lemon cake from Bessie Konvicka at a Farmer’s Market several years ago.
“That was delicious!” she said, “so I kept coming back.”
A little later on, she saw an ad in a newspaper for a meeting the group would have and she decided to attend.
“I raised my hand and I said I would be the treasurer. I had no idea what would be involved, but I learned,” Pettibone said.
The other officers are president, Bessie Konvicka, vice president Stanley Konvicka, and secretary Sarah Hlavinka.
Change of venue
This is the first time in many years that the market is being held in Guffey Park. It’s been an ongoing occurrence in the Wharton County Junior College parking lot for the past six years. Although WCJC had mature trees providing plenty of shade, the setting at Guffey Park wasn’t a bad decision either. Most of the 11 vendors brought their own canopies for shade and a cool breeze blew keeping participants comfortable.
The City of Wharton requested that all vendors create a corridor so shoppers could walk down the center aisle. This was done so pedestrians would be safer with their cars parked on the sides, with no one getting run over. Pettibone is looking forward to a project the City of Wharton is planning for Guffey Park. She found out that city officials plan to fix up the area by building a pavilion in the center of the parking lot to accommodate groups like the Farmer’s Market.
The date for the project has not been set at this time, according to the City of Wharton.
The market goes on for seven consecutive Saturdays in late spring and early summer from May 30 until July 11.
The activities last from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost per session is $10, but anyone who knows they will be there for all seven sessions can pay a discounted price of $50.
“I appreciate all the vendors who pack up and come out here,” said Pettibone. “The more vendors we have, the more people who come out here (to shop).”
