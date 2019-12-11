Courtesy photo by Sharon Joines

(left to right) Freddie Filmore (Mark Szafarz), Jake Laurents (Reagan Wrench), Harry “Jazzbo” Haywood (Darin Mielke), Sally Applewhite (Evelyn Grey), and Lana Sherwood (Joanna Hickey) present the classic tale as you’ve never heard it before. “A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play” will be performed on the Plaza stage from Dec. 6-15.