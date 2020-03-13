It all started seven years ago when Wharton citizen John McCain was 95 and made a request for country gospel singer Barbara Fairchild to sing “Happy Birthday” to him. Much to his surprise, his nephew had sent an email to Fairchild’s husband, Roy Morris, and the wish ended up becoming reality.
When Roy and Barbara received the message, they happened to be in Houston and found out McCain lived in Wharton, only 45 miles away. Roy told his wife, “Why don’t we just go [to sing the song]?”
They ended up surprising McCain on his birthday when they went to his house to serenade him and the three of them have been friends to this day.
The Fairchilds are ministers of the gospel and they come to this area quite often to participate in services at the Cowboy Church in Orchard. They go west from Branson when the weather is cold, so Orchard is on their itinerary.
”I’ve never seen an orchard. I’ve only seen the Cowboy Church, and John always comes out to see us,” Barbara said as she smiled.
When Fairchild asked her husband how he wanted to spend his 73rd birthday on Feb. 26, his answer was immediate. He wanted to see John McCain. And so they made their trek in a borrowed vehicle from a friend in Houston (where they happened to be visiting) so they could honor and enjoy visiting with their lively elder friend.
Listening to them talk was like sitting in on a chamber of commerce presentation for Branson, Missouri, home base for Fairchild and Morris and a favorite vacation spot for McCain, who recently turned 102. McCain first met her on the stage at Branson, where he had gone for a gospel singing gathering.
“I watched Barbara for years in Branson,” he said. “No one went away with hardly a dry eye. Everybody loved her.”
Branson’s growth
Thirty-eight years ago, Branson was a small fishing town in Missouri with a population of about 2,500 people, but that was before the book, Shepherd of the Hills, was widely publicized. The book was published in 1907 and in 1941, legendary actor John Wayne starred in a movie depicting the book. People came to visit after reading the book because they wanted to see where the idyllic story took place. After the TV news show 60 Minutes did a 15-minute segment on Mel Tillis in 1990 and why he relocated to Branson, its chamber of commerce was inundated with calls – 100,000 to be exact – and 2,500 soon became 25-30,000 on any given day and the live-in population exploded to 10,000.
The community ended up creating a play based on Shepherd of the Hills. A place called “Silver Dollar City” was eventually built, and entertainers flocked to the community to be part of the action. At its peak, Branson had more theater seats than Broadway.
McCain knew as much of the history of Branson as did Fairchild and Morris. Between the three of them, they recalled entertainers who had been part of the shows, how the area had grown exponentially and names that were part of the growth – the Pressleys, the Baldknobbers, and the Plummers, among others.
There is another cherished tradition that joins Fairchild and Morris to McCain … their love of honoring American veterans. When McCain attended his first veteran’s celebration with the Statler Brothers in Branson, he was 98 years old. Roy introduced him to the audience by saying that John had been to 44 shows in nine days. McCain quickly corrected him by saying, “Naw---46.” He has come to the veterans program every year since.
When McCain turned 99, Morris pulled a good one on him. Without his older friend knowing it, Morris enlisted McCain’s children for pictures so he could make a video presentation. They called him up on the stage and they interviewed him about his career in Gen. George Patton’s U.S. Army during World War II. Morris said, “That was the most fun.”
Fairchild remarked to McCain that he had led an amazing life. His reply? “A couple of times!”
McCain said when he was a child, his father said, “’Don’t go out that door without a smile on your face,’ so I had to put a smile on and I’ve kept it on ever since.”
