Who are the Cocos and why don’t they live in Wharton County today? For Who, you must go back thousands of years when Ice Ages caused ocean waters to recede. An exposed land bridge from Siberia to North America allowed migration of people from the Eastern Hemisphere to begin population of the Western Hemisphere where no prior Homo sapiens existed. Migration came in waves with numerous Ice Ages allowing crossing continent to continent.
Each wave pushed previous groups south. Karankawa members differ in numerous ways from other indigenous families and are thought to be among the earliest groups to cross into North America as did their neighbors the Caddo. Every indigenous tribe spoke a different language much like the French, Italians, Germans, etc. have their own languages. Some theorized Karankawa were migrants from Caribe Islands; later discounted. Cocos were one of 5 Karankawa family member units [bands] living on the Texas Gulf Coast. Coco is loosely translated as “water waders.”
A series of 4 articles will relate what is known about Cocos, what they left behind, and do survivors exist today? I used 8 publications focused on Karankawa the for series. Today’s Karankawa Kadla family consists of persons who claim descendance from Cocos and the other 4 bands. Part IV series will address how they trace their heritage to Cocos and other Karankawa families.
The Coco band chose to live mostly along the banks of Caney Creek [aka Canebrake Creek] that slithers through Wharton and Matagorda counties and the San Bernard river system. Their tools, pottery, shell/bone middens, and burials are resting below some of our homes, streets, and fields. Six sites within the City of Wharton are recorded archeological “digs” that give insight to Cocos, others are outside city limits – all on or near Caney Creek banks. Same holds true for other areas along the Colorado and Brazos, plus smaller waterways.
Karankawa territory divided into 5 sub-areas. East-West: Coco, Carancaguase, Cujane, Coapite, Copane [names from French and Spanish notes]. Individual groups existed in units of 30-40; a few having 300-500 individuals. Coco territorial claim began at the Gulf Coast [including west end of Galveston Island] on land between the Brazos and Colorado rivers to just north of today’s Austin, Texas - includes 14 counties. The 5 family Karankawa territory ended at Nueces River using rivers for dividing lines. If outsiders crossed these borders it meant conflict.
Artifacts and burials found between Brazos and Colorado are those left by Cocos. The most important archeological site [Crestmont] was discovered in the town of Wharton on the bank of Caney Creek, former Colorado riverbed. It was discovered when residential construction revealed human bones. Professional and volunteer archeologists found artifacts that proved Cocos used this site continually for over 500+ years.
Most fertile soil in Texas lies between the Colorado and Brazos rivers. This soil, numerous streams, and yhe short distance to the Gulf provided Cocos food year-round, unlike nomadic groups who needed to be on a constant move to find food. Having high protein foods with little effort produced taller people than those outside Karankawa territory. Men described as 6’ tall with muscular physiques enabled them to use red cedar bows 6’ long sending arrows a longer distance and with greater killing power.
Karankawa had a lighter skin tone which they covered with tattoos, excellent teeth and slender. Men and children wore little or no clothing but used alligator or shark oil to coat skin to repel mosquitos. Their women wore soft deer skin skirts but no upper body covering; tattooed their breasts and tied rattlesnake rattlers in their braids to create a rustling sound as they walked. None wore any kind of foot coverings which seems impossible by our standards to move through brush. Their housing used a giant bamboo found in this area or willow saplings for walls covered with brush and/or deer skins; large enough for eight persons. Cocos would never reveal their name to outsiders as they believed only family could say their name.
Common practice among all southern state’s tribes was drinking a Black Tea made from dried yaupon leaves/berries. Only men could drink it during celebrations. Yaupon’s scientific name: Ilex cassine or vomitorice – I don’t recommend making any.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Part II will address events recorded by Cabeza deVaca, occupation by Spanish and French, then arrival of Stephen F Austin’s Original 300 colonists.
