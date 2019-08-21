The special guest performer for this month’s Java Jam is The Outsiders.
The Java Jam is Friday, Aug. 23 from 6-9 p.m. at Milam Street Coffee Shop & Junque in Wharton.
The Outsiders are made up of five members, performing songs from Blackberry Smoke, Willie Nelson, Dwight Yoakum, Shooter Jennings to the Eagles, B.B. King, Tom Petty and others.
Band members are Rick Work, guitar; Jenifer Work, keyboards; Tony Spenneberg, guitar; Elena Silva, bass; and Ron Sanders, drums.
Rick and Jenifer Work, of Van Vleck, have been involved with music much of their lives. Recently they performed in the area as "AKA The Hatters" band. They now play with "The Outsiders" at local clubs and for private events.
Jenifer’s musical journey began with marching band in high school. Rick’s journey began with the garage band movement of the late 1960s.
“Today we enjoy rock, country and blues,” he said.
Spenneberg, of Sweeny, comes from a musical family. His Filipino mother taught herself how to play classical piano and his father was a country musician. Three older brothers and two sisters have all played an instrument.
Spenneberg plays guitar, piano, bass, drums, mandolin, harmonica and kazoo. He has played with various area bands over the years, including Detour, Stevie D and Triple Play, After Hours, and Steel Country.
At a very early age, Silva, of Wharton, started playing piano. After a few years of piano lessons, she decided that she wanted to learn how to play the guitar. After having a few guitar lessons, her family quickly realized that she had a special talent that needed to be shared with others. Around the age of 13, Silva had the desire to learn how to play bass. Her grandfather asked his friend C.J. Kearney, a well-known bassist to help teach his granddaughter. When Silva was still in high school, she was asked to play rhythm guitar for the Java Jam band. Silva is now a junior mass communication major at East Texas Baptist University, where she is active with various university bands and ensembles.
Sanders started playing drums at age 9, mentored by two professional jazz drummers in his hometown of Philadelphia, PA. He played original music — mostly, however, in garages and basements — all through his school years. After moving to Texas, he played with Sam Cunningham from Bay City and a band called No Limit, among other musical groups. He has been the drummer of the Java Jam Band since inception.
Bring a covered dish with a little extra to share and $15 per person cover charge (children eat free) to enjoy Wharton’s most unique dining/live music venue. Come early and stake out your spot but please share tables as there is usually a full house. OK to bring your own wine. Visit www.milamstcoffee.com for directions and more venue information.
