According to the City of Wharton, Guffey Park is being looked at as a place for the community to come to more often.
With the implementation of Food Truck Mondays during the spring, the city has already began looking at other ways to make Guffey Park more welcoming so people will visit it, and possibly downtown Wharton.
“The City of Wharton's Community Development Department has been working to activate the Guffey Park area as a community gathering space, with the future plan to build out a covered area down the middle of the parking lot area,” said City Secretary Paula Favors, who is also the city’s public information officer. “The idea for the space is to create an 'open-air market' type structure that is reflective of the Colorado Bridge and the historic brick buildings, where community events like farmers markets, craft fairs, food trucks, live music, and more can occur.”
If there is a positive coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, it appears to be the changing of venues for one event - the Farmer’s Market, which was held for the first time this past weekend.
It had been held in the parking lot of Wharton County Junior College.
Favors said the city’s Community Development staff does not currently have renderings but is exploring what's feasible with the existing infrastructure and what that concept would look like.
At this time, the Community Development team has been scheduling “very successful” food truck lunches occurring the first and third Monday of the month and most recently assisted the Wharton County Farmer's Market with their move back to Guffey Park.
“The community can expect to see some changes, like a dedicated seating area, while city staff continues to work on building out the overall plans,” Favors said. “While COVID-19 related social distancing has made community gatherings more challenging, the Community Development Department has not continued pushing forward with the vision for the Guffey Park area and looks forward to future opportunities for the community to come together.
Questions regarding the space can be sent to Krystal Hasselmeier at KHasselmeier@cityofwharton.com or by phone at 979-532-2491, extension 239.
