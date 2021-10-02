EWTN is today known as the largest religious media network in the world, with 11 global TV channels broadcasting in multiple languages 24 hours a day to more than 350 million television households in more than 145 countries and territories. The network also has a large radio division, and one of the largest Catholic websites in the U.S.
EWTN Global Catholic Network celebrates the 40th anniversary of its television launch, and celebrated a memorial Mass for EWTN foundress Mother Angelica on the fifth anniversary of her passing March 27 in St. Peter’s Basilica by Cardinal Fernando Filoni, the grand master of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcre. EWTN has been a “refuge for many” in an increasing fragmented world. In my last trip to Nicaragua some of my people who could not go to church, stayed at home safely listening to holy Mass transmitted on TV. Same thing has happened to households here in the country due to the pandemic and for safety. I experienced the Mass at home a few times and if authorized by the bishop of your diocese, is valid. According to the National Catholic Register, the Vatican’s blessing has been a key to EWTN since beginning and a blessing to all Catholics.
Some fascinating facts about elections in this country. This is a short resume about our elections and your right to vote. In the U.S., elections are always held on the first Tuesday that follows the first Monday in November. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2. You can cast your ballots to choose public officials from local to national government. To elect the president, elections are held every four years. To elect for the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate we vote every two years. Local officials can be voted into office any year that is designated by their state.
The Lions Club recently welcomed new members, including Dr. Denise Ware, assistant superintendent of Human Resources for Wharton ISD; Joyce Ferrell, administrative assistant to Wharton County Judge Phillip Spenrath; Linda Lins, administrator assistant for Wharton ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael O’Guin and Board of Trustees.
Congratulations to Dr. Priscilla Metcalf who welcomed her first grandbaby. She is a happy grandmother. Erick Doetsch Metcalf and wife Melissa are the proud parents of Madeline Marie who is now 7 months old. If we all remember well, Dr. Metcalf had a beautiful collection of dolls in her waiting area at the clinic. It’ll be a while when Madeline Marie will be able to enjoy them. Dr. Metcalf ‘s oldest son Dr. Bill Doetsch is in New York finishing his fellowship on neurosurgery. Hopefully he will be able to come practice in Houston. Chip, the youngest, and Erick and Melissa all live in Houston. The three boys were born in Wharton. Good memories as well as their late father Dr. Karl Doetsch.
Michael Dusek is the new president of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 226 in East Bernard. He is the first-ever male president. Good for the Ladies Auxiliary.
The Wharton Auxiliary unit closed its books in Wharton and I felt it because I was a member for 33 years. I enjoyed the fellowship and loved each one of the ladies. Our most active members either had to retire due to health or they went to a better world. My best wishes to East Bernard.
Anniversary wishes to Royce and Johnna Sheek, Ryan and Rachel Weaver, Sammy and Adriana Salyer, Ron and Sharon Socha, Albert and Betty Martin, Bennie and Valerie Woodruf, Tod and Terri Mund.
“One kind word can warm three winter months.”
- Japanese Proverb
Liliana Johse has been a Wharton County resident since 1979. She is a member of several Wharton civic groups. To contact her, call 979-532-4657.
